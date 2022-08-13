COLUMBUS, Ohio We learned two things this week about Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, he can’t take a compliment and he can be a platypus.

I’ll go straight to that second item. Steele Chambers compared his fellow linebacker to the duckbill egg-laying mammal in an attempt to capture Eichenberg’s complicated, enigmatic, and sometimes misunderstood persona.

He’s a robot, but I mean, he’s really caring, Chambers said. He reads a lot. He is an anomaly. He is like a platypus, but like a person.

Perhaps platypuses are not used to compliments. Eichenberg pushed back on defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Jim Knowles’ claim that the St. Ignatius grad rarely makes mistakes.

Knowles only tried to explain during his defense why Eichenberg earned his trust so quickly. The platypus swam in a different direction.

I think mistakes are also necessary for learning, so I don’t go out there so as not to make mistakes, Eichenbergh said. I go out to play as fast as I can, as hard as I can. I know those mistakes will come and I see mistakes as a learning experience, rather than trying to avoid them.

Eichenberg took pretty much every first-string snap on Mike linebacker during Thursday’s open practice. Knowles said he and returning starter Steele Chambers are linebackers. Not to parse the linguistics, but that seems like a step forward from last season, when stability was sometimes a caress for that unity.

Of course, Eichenberg was part of that unit, finishing four snaps behind Cody Simon for the positional lead according to the Elf Warriors tracker.

While his identity as a spirit animal was a revelation, we already know several undisputed truths about Eichenberg:

It looks like it was assembled in the linebacker version of a Build-A-Bear workshop. Tight buzzing haircut and beard. Water tower for a neck. Muscular 6-2, 236 pound frame.

Aesthetically, Eichenberg checks all the linebacker boxes. Sometimes he controls them with authority, as in Thursdays practice, when he burst through the line during an attack vs defense bout and knocked down Miyan Williams for a loss.

Eichenberg abstained from voting for one of his peers as the strongest in a cleveland.com poll of the group’s superlatives. Still, he received the confirmation of Palaie Gaoteote IV as super strong.

The Buckeyes respect Eichenberg. He is allergic to self-promotion and does not waste his vocal moments on cameras and tape recorders.

But here comes that platypus again, because while Chambers probably calls him the most vocal man, Knowles considers him the silent leader of the defense.

Regardless of the volume, it’s clear why a Mike linebacker known for his attention to detail and toughness appeals to a coordinator installing a new defense.

He’s studying and he shows up like he knows what to do, Knowles said. He rarely makes mistakes. I mean, he’s human. Every now and then he will.

All of these things were more or less true when Eichenberg started on opening night in Minnesota last season. Then he lost his job. For most of last season, OSUs coaches Cody Simon considered the teams the better option at linebacker Mike.

Simon won that job while playing because of a shoulder that needed surgery. He had that procedure prior to the Rose Bowl, which opened the door to Eichenberg’s 17-tackle Defensive MVP performance.

Simon missed the spring, which prevented him from making an early impression on Knowles, both the defensive coordinator and his new position coach. While he’s practicing now, he spent much of Thursday’s practice with the third string.

Ohio State allowed 5.33 yards per game last season, which was only eighth among the Big Ten teams. It allowed 3.68 yards per carry, the third-worst performance in the past decade.

Knowles likes Eichenberg’s reliability, football intelligence and stability. Is he also a better linebacker than he was a year ago, able to level up in that position?

I feel confident, Eichenberg said. Not just confidence in myself but my confidence comes from the D line and the DBs, the off season of work and jump ball everything. It’s knowing that I’m going to do my job and they’re going to do their job.

Eichenberg’s work over the past eight months has also given Knowles that confidence. Platypus or not, he’s on track to serve as the heart of this defense on opening night.

–

Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

More Buckeyes Coverage

What’s most interesting about Ohio State’s football defense after seven practice sessions?

Ex-Ohio State Players Bobbleheads Released Today

Will Jim Knowles unleash Ohio State footballs Kourt Williams, Lathan Ransom and Cam Martinez?

What about Ohio State footballs JK Johnson, Jordan Hancock and Cam Brown? Buckeyes preseason camp

What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State’s football foul after seven practice sessions?

What Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Said After Buckeyes’ Seventh Practice of Fall Camp?

Ohio State Football Fall Camp: What About Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, and the Wide Receiver Rotation?

Driving the bus to Ohio State Buckeyes, ready to break out this season: Buckeye Talk

Ohio State footballs Paris Johnson Jr. feels calm and plays deadly on left tackle

Ohio States fastest linebacker? strongest? smartest? The Buckeyes Reveal Answers in a Crowded Room