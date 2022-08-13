Read Alexis Ohanian’s Note to Serena Williams Before Her Tennis Retirement





Tennis queen Serena Williams has announced she will retire after the US Open and say goodbye to tennis in fashion September 2022 cover story published on August 9. There is overwhelming support for her decision as fans have celebrated her truly iconic career in the sport. As always, Williams got the most touching support from her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. He shared a sweet Instagram post on August 12, featuring a photo of himself and their four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with a caption expressing his support for his wife. I have seen for the past 7 years how much you love my wife, what she means to so many, worldwide. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Many people have told me how Reddit has changed their lives, but the magnitude and impact of how Serena has changed my life stories absolutely shrinks it, he wrote on Instagram. And that’s exactly what I hear when people come up to me to say hello. You just cannot emphasize enough how much of an impact she has had on so many people. As far as I know, she has no idea. @serenawilliams doesn’t think about it, or even realize it. The couple has been together since 2015 after meeting in Rome while they were both staying at the Cavalieri Hotel. They married in November 2017 after Ohanian Williams proposed in December 2016 at the same hotel where they met. How romantic! Williams made her professional tennis debut in Quebec City, Canada, at age 14 in 1995 and won her first Grand Slam in 1999 at age 17. women’s tennis club. Her decision to continue playing tennis came from a desire to focus on building her family. She wrote in a first-person Fashion story,,But if I have to choose between building my tennis rsum and building my family these days, I choose the latter. She and her husband have been trying to have another child, and she wrote: I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out. As for the next step in her career, she has focused on building Serena Venturesa venture capital firm she founded in 2014. In my own life, the balance is slowly shifting to Serena Ventures, she wrote. In a bittersweet goodbye she wrote: But please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever express in words. You have taken me to so many victories and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you. I miss you too, Serena. Don’t miss anything Be the first to know what’s trending straight from Elite Daily

