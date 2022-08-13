Janneke Schopman’s hands-on approach has gotten the best out of me: Jyoti





Jyoti, the forward of the Indian women’s hockey team, says head coach Janneke Schopman’s hands-on approach helped her make drastic improvements as she won a bronze medal in her Commonwealth Games debut.

The 22-year-old was part of the Indian women’s hockey team that returned to India after earning a memorable bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, ending a 16-year medal drought at the quadrennial event. “The players and coaching staff really helped me improve my game. Now I feel much more confident carrying the ball and my ball movement has improved dramatically,” she said in a Hockey India (HI) release. . “The coaching staff has also given me a lot of confidence to try something different and creative on the field.” About the influence of Schopman, Jyoti said: “Janneke helped me improve my game. She taught me how to make the game simple and easy for myself, I don’t think about the ball anymore and try to move it as fast as possible. “Her hands-on approach during practice sessions bought out the best of my abilities.” Speaking of her first appearance at the megasport event, Jyoti said: “Commonwealth Games were especially important to me as this was my first appearance for the team at a multi-disciplinary event. “Winning the bronze medal gave us a huge sense of pride and joy and is a real reward for everyone’s efforts associated with the team. The bronze medal certainly made this outing doubly special for me.” The women’s team claimed the bronze medal after a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over New Zealand after trailing 1-1 in regular time. “My whole experience with the Games has been great. We won our matches against Ghana, Wales and Canada, but lost to England in the group stage. I also understood that losing and winning will always be an important part of any tournament,” she said. “We weren’t favorites for a medal at the CWG 2022, but we managed to take the bronze medal despite all the external doubts. That’s why this achievement is so special because we have exceeded everyone’s expectations.” “It’s an honor for me to be part of this Indian women’s hockey squad and I hope we keep improving so we can do even better at the next tournament.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/janneke-schopmans-hands-on-approach-has-bought-the-best-out-of-me-jyoti-8088004/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

