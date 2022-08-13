CWG Medalist Sharath Kamal: Age is just a number, I prove through my actions





Indian table tennis ace Sharath Kamal has further enhanced his trophy cabinet at the age of 40 by winning four medals at the recently concluded Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Not only has he proven the adage that age is just a number, but he is also proud to be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the games. Since his return, he has been overwhelmed with receiving all the love and appreciation that comes his way. Doing well for your country gives you the satisfaction of making the people around you proud. Seeing their joy makes me feel like one of their family, Kamal says, adding: The biggest positive is that people are talking about our country. I am very happy that we can celebrate the upcoming Independence Day with such pride and honor! Looking at his three gold and one silver medals won at CWG, he lists his stint as his greatest achievement of his career, adding: I need not say anything about age being just a number, because I prove it by my actions! These last two weeks have been my best two weeks of performing in my career. It takes a lot of decision making and dedication as many youngsters are emerging and the game is constantly evolving. Adapting to these changes was paramount to me. A recipient of the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, Kamal still feels the adrenaline rush when he thinks of the moment he held the Tricolor during the closing ceremony. Filled with pride, he recalls: All my career I have always admired the one chosen as the standard-bearer. It was the first time that I received this special award. It was truly a moment of pride to march by, holding up our tricolor. It was such a great feeling, not just for me, but for the entire table tennis club. The Chennai-based sportsman has been practicing his craft for several years on the biggest stages and doesn’t let the pressure get the better of him. For me, practice was key. There have been times when I have lost matches. But worrying about what happened in the past or will happen in the future will only distract you from the present. For me, I have to make sure that once I get into a good situation in the game, I don’t let it get away. Tweets from authors @karansethi042 Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

