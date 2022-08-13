Sports
Little League Baseball World Series 2022: Scores, Results, Teams, How To Watch, Channel
The Little League Baseball World Series celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and will do so in a slightly different format with a larger field. The event will take place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania from August 17 to 28.
There will be four additional teams this year — two in each bracket — expanding the competition to a total of 20, making it the largest field the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams are from the United States and the other half are from countries around the world.
International teams will participate for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to compete in 2021 when Michigan’s Taylor North Little League won the championship. Fans will be welcome in the stands again this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 due to COVID-19 security measures.
International teams generally do well in the LLWS. Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 titles and Japan is second with a total of 11. Japan has been dominating lately as five of those titles have happened since 2010. When it comes to the US, California has the most tiles with seven.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s contest:
How to watch the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series
- When: Aug 17-28
- Where: Williamsport, Dad. — Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium
- Watch:ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC
- Current:fubo TV (try for free)
teams
United States
- Huge lakes:Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana
- New England:Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts
- North West:Bonney Lake / Summer Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington
- Subway:Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York
- Mid-Atlantic:Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
- Midwest:Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa
- Mountain:Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah
- Southeast:Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee
- Southwest:Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas
- West:Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii
International
- Asia-Pacific:Fu Lin Little League; Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- Australia:Brisbane North Little League; Queensland, Australia
- Canada:Small mountain small competition; Vancouver, British Colombia
- The Caribbean:Pabao Small League; Willemstad, Curacao
- Europe-Africa:Emilia Romagna Little League; Bologna, Italy
- Japan:Takarazuka Small League; Takarazuka, Japan
- Latin America:September 14 Small League; Managua, Nicaragua
- Mexico:Matamoros Little League; Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
- Panama:Aguadulce Cabezera Little League; Aguadulce, Panama
- Puerto Rico:Guaynabo Baseball Little League; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
