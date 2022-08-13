Bangladesh cricket – Shakib Al Hasan named Bangladesh captain for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup





Shakib Al Hasan once again leads Bangladesh in T20Is and will captain the upcoming Asia Cup, New Zealand’s tri-series and the T20 World Cup.

The BCB made the announcement this afternoon, ending the uncertainty of recent weeks when Shakib was told by the board to choose between playing for Bangladesh or keeping his approval with a “betting company”. Shakib had duly terminated his deal with Betwinner News. Obviously, he will likely be asked to stay on as a long-term captain in the format. He was appointed test captain in June after Mominul Haque stepped down.

The BCB also announced a 17-man squad for the Asian Cup, to be played in the UAE from August 27. Sabbir Rahman, who last played a T20I in 2019, returns to the squad, while Mushfiqur Rahim, who rested for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, is also back. While Litton Das misses due to his hamstring injury, there was no place for Shoriful Islam, Munim Shahriar and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin returns although his recurring back problem remains a concern, while fast bowler Ebadot Hossain also deserves a place. Nurul Hasan has been named in the roster despite a finger injury, but BCB said they expect an update on him on August 21.

While Sabbir didn’t have a great BPL season – scoring 109 runs in six games – he scored 515 runs at an average of 39.61 in the Dhaka Premier League’s one-day tournament. He also stood out during the Bangladesh Tigers programme, where a number of fringe players are trained. Sabbir has been sent to the Caribbean to play one-day matches for Bangladesh A against West Indies A. He has played 44 T20Is so far, totaling 946 runs at an average of 24.89.

“We’ve Seen Him” [Sabbir] on the domestic T20 side,” said selector Minhajul Abedin. “We think he has the experience. We sent him to play in the one-day series against West Indies A, to give him some playing time.”

Bangladesh had missed the initial deadline for naming the Asia Cup squad while the board resolved the issue of Shakib sponsorship. Bangladesh will be one of six teams participating in the Asian Cup main round, along with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The qualifier’s identity will be revealed through a qualifying tournament starting on August 20.

Yunus: ‘We asked Shakib not to make such a mistake again’

Shakib was “misguided” in the deal with Betwinner and vowed not to repeat the “mistake”, according to the chairman of BCB’s cricket operations, Jalal Yunus. Shakib had met earlier in the day in Dhaka with the high-ups of the BCB, including board chairman Nazmul Hassan.

“Shakib admitted his mistake (in regards to the controversy between the Betwinner), but he is important to us,” Yunus said. “He is still our best player. We had previously decided that Shakib would be the captain, so we are sticking to that. He thought it was an online news website. He felt misled. He has said that he is the (Betwinner ) contract. We hope he will not repeat it again. We have asked him not to make such a mistake again. We have ended the whole thing.”

Nurul had taken over from long-time captain Mahmudullah in T20Is on Bangladesh’s previous assignment, in Zimbabwe, before being sidelined by a broken finger. Mosaddek Hossain then led the team in the last of three T20Is in Zimbabwe when Bangladesh went down 2-1.

New Zealand’s T20I tri-series, which also involves the hosts and Pakistan, kicks off on October 7 and is Bangladesh’s last chance to tune in to the T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia in October-November .

Asia Cup squad Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot , Taskin Ahmed

