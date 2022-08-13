JJ Wolf relies on the comfort of home at W&S Open tennis tournament





He’s been coming to the event since sitting in a stroller, surrounded by arguably the most talented tennis players in Cincinnati. Most came from his own family. JJ Wolf is now making his fifth appearance at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Tennis Center in Mason. His father Jeff won six Cincinnati Metropolitan tennis titles and played here. Jeff beat his brother Marty’s five Met titles and Steve, Greg, Daniel and David were all dexterous with the racket thanks to family patriarch Charley Wolf. At the age of 44, Charley Wolf started the game. JJ’s grandfather, a multi-sports star at St. Xavier High School, recognized right away that he could improve his sons’ footwork with the outdoor discipline around a net. The Wolfs were normally around a basketball net as Charley also once coached the NBA Cincinnati Royals. JJ hopes his grandfather can attend and recalls a comment a spectator once made to him while looking at his grandson. “You must be a big fan,” it was said. Charley Wolf replied, “I’m not a fan, I’m a player.” Now with a USTA ranking of 84, the 23-year-old former Ohio State Buckeye star is back for his fifth round in a friendly environment in Mason. He received a wildcard for the main tournament and will face the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori on Sunday. “It just feels like home to be back here,” Wolf said. “There is a lot of family watching, which is difficult in a sport like tennis that is global.” His afternoon training session at Court 12 Saturday showed that Wolf has lost the mullet haircut but gained a sponsor. He wore a Greyson hats off to his interview, which he conducted while practicing to show off his new shaved aero look. He also wore a shirt with a wolf logo, courtesy of the same company. Given the number of tennis fans in and around the Wolf family, you may be seeing more of the same in Mason this week. JJ enjoyed his time at his parents home in his own bed and cooking at home. His grin is ear-to-ear knowing Mother Brooke washes his sponsored shorts in the family’s washing machine rather than in a random hotel unit in another city. “This is my favorite tournament,” said Wolf. “I think it’s a very popular tournament with a lot of players. I just feel comfortable at home. With Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, everyone wants to get out.” The Wolfpack hopes to see more of his hometown magic from the former Cincinnati Country Day product (he was part of a state team championship there). In 2018, at the age of 19, he shocked then-No. 85 in the world Jozef Kovalik 7-6, 7-6 for his wildly cheering family. He has also been able to practice with the great Roger Federer. Wolf just came from Washington DC where he reached the quarterfinals. After this week’s run in Mason, he heads to the US Open, chasing faster volleys and dreams.

