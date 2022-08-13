Schultz qualifies for 122nd American amateur





MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore golfer for the second year in a row Cooper Schultz will compete in the prestigious US Amateur. Kansas State sophomore golfer for the second year in a rowwill compete in the prestigious US Amateur. Entering its 122nd year hosting the nation’s very best young golfers, the US Amateur will be held August 15-21 at the 71,7,487-foot Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. host will be the par-70, 7,256-yard Arcola Country Club. Schultz carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club, a performance that earned him an alternate position from which he was recently elevated to take his spot in the 312-man field on to demand. The event will consist of two rounds of stroke play that determine the places for a 64-man match play tournament to name the champion. Schultz, a product of Andover, Kansas, returns with the confidence gained from his play at last year’s US Amateur, where he made his way into the match play tournament by finishing two under par rounds in stroke play. fire. Schultz became the first Wildcat to advance to match play since at least 2000. This year’s two rounds of stroke play will be held on Monday and Tuesday, with match play starting on Wednesday and concluding with the 36-hole championship game on Sunday, August 15. Schultz will knock out in the first round at 2:05 p.m. (CT) Monday. Coverage of match play is shown on the Golf Channel and Peacock, while the live score can be followed on usga.org.

