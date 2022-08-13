Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell doesn’t think Test cricket will die out anytime soon. However, he certainly believes that some of the best players in the world will be tempted to choose lucrative T20 leagues rather than the game’s longest format.
With the announcement of two new T20 leagues to be played in the UAE and South Africa, there has been a huge debate over whether players will choose the club over the country. The decision of Ben Stokes to withdraw from ODI cricket and Trent Boult from New Zealand’s central contract has further fueled this debate.
Speaking to Wide World of Sports on Saturday, here’s what Ian Chappell had to say about the future of Test cricket:
“(Test cricket) will not die in my life. But who will play it? That’s the big question. If you don’t have your best players, is Test cricket worth watching? The answer is probably no. Test cricket is a good game, but it has to be played well.”
Ian Chappell on the challenge boards they face to hold on to their players
Ian Chappell also spoke of cricket boards like those of the West Indies who have had payment problems with their players for quite some time. The 78-year-old thinks such issues will always make it difficult for these boards to retain world-class players, as they would often rather make more money.
On this, Chappell stated:
“I think a lot of the older players will get offers from that area, and that will be a real challenge for countries like Australia, who have a lot of good players, and also for countries that can’t afford to pay their players the best.” . prices.”
Ian Chappell also highlighted how the schedule of the aforementioned T20 leagues could clash with that of the Big Bash League (BBL). In such a scenario, the Australian players will have to make a choice between the two competitions.
The Aussie legend opined that since a number of IPL franchises own these teams, it could be extremely difficult for Cricket Australia to convince their players to stay back for the BBL:
“Then you have the problem of the IPL franchises that have teams in different leagues around the world. If you have a decent IPL contract and the choice is between Australia and the UAE team of your IPL franchise, then you go your IPL contract at risk.”
Will international cricket lose its relevance with the advent of more such T20 competitions? Let us know in the comments.
