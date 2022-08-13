Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing JC Hart





Auburn landed three-star cornerback JC Hart. Hart will be Tiger’s seventh member in the 2023 class. Hart is a hometown boy who attends Loachapoka High School, near Auburn. Auburn defeated Mississippi State, UCF and Vanderbilt to keep Hart within state lines. Hart is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175-lb. He is a very fast cornerback, which helps him stay with fast receivers. He was clocked with a sprint of 4.37 seconds and forty meters at a camp in Auburn, so he has top speed. He also has long arms, which help him break strides. Hart isn’t the highest-ranked recruit, but he’s been getting a lot of attention lately, making it look like a good senior season could shoot him up the rankings. When you look at Hart, you should think of former Auburn and current Tennesse Titans cornerback Roger McCreary. He committed to Auburn as a recruit who barely made it to the top thousand recruits in his high school class and developed into a second-round pick. Hart seems to have such an advantage in him when developed correctly. Another aspect of Hart is that he is incredibly smart. He has excellent grades and has even considered attending an Ivy Lague school to complete his degree. Hart grew up as an Auburn fan, so it’s always special for a player who’s already part of the Auburn family to choose to stay home. Let’s take a look at what Auburn Twitter had to say about the Hart hometown kid landing. Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials! Join the Discord Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter Like Auburn Daily on Facebook Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube Buy Auburn Daily Merch

