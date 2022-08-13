Sports
Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge, Duryea Hillclimb this week in Berks
Berks County will host two major sporting events in the coming week.
The Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge will be held Friday and Saturday at the Emkey Tennis Garden in Wyomissing.
The Duryea Hillclimb will be held in Reading on Saturday and Sunday.
Five of the six players who will participate in the tennis event have been named: Hugo Gaston from France, Ryan Harrison and Michael Zheng from the United States, Jonas Forejtek from the Czech Republic and Sumit Nagal from India.
Zheng replaces Inaki Montes de la Torre from Spain, who withdrew. Montes de la Torres plays at the University of Virginia.
The sixth player will be announced in the coming days.
Gaston is ranked 76th in the world by the ATP, making him the highest current ranking player in the history of the event, which is in its third year. The 21-year-old achieved a career-high ranking of 58th earlier this year. He reached the round of 32 at this year’s French Open and the round of 64 at Wimbledon.
Harrison, 30, is ranked 40th by the ATP in singles and 16th in doubles. He has won one ATP singles title (2017 in Memphis) and four doubles titles, including the French Open in 2017. He currently ranks 588th in singles.
Zheng, an 18-year-old from Montville, NJ, reached the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon this year. He lost 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) to third-seeded Mili Poljicak from Croatia. He is ranked 879th in the world. He reached the semifinals in the inaugural event in Wyomissing two years ago as a rising high school junior. He’s going to be a freshman at Columbia.
Forejtek, 21, is ranked 217th in the world in singles, the highest in his career.
Nagal, 24, a Davis Cup player for India, was ranked 122nd in the world in 2020. He is currently in 504th place.
Playing round-robin in singles will be Friday. The semi-finals and finals are on Saturday.
Presented by the Berks County Tennis Association, the event benefits from grants to the City of Reading (COR Tennis) program through the Reading Recreation Commission.
Tickets are available online at https://berkscountytennis.hometownticketing.com/embed/all or in person at Hillcrest Racquet Club, Fromuth Tennis and the Sinking Spring YMCA.
In addition, Harrison will conduct a one-hour youth clinic for juniors ages 12 and older at Hampden Park on Wednesdays at 7:30 PM.
Several high school teams have signed up for the event.
For more information about the clinic (seats are $50 per player) or to register, email [email protected] or call 610-451-2401.
The Duryea Hillclimb returns with racers registered from as far away as Michigan.
The starting line for the 3.5-mile trail begins at the bottom of Duryea Drive and ends at the William Penn Memorial Fire Tower on Skyline Drive on Mount Penn.
The match is scheduled on Saturday from approximately 9:30 am to approximately 4:00 pm and on Sunday from approximately 9:00 am to approximately 4:00 pm
Access is by voluntary donation and benefits Pagoda-Skyline, Inc.
The event, which started in 1951, has been held every year, but since two years: 1979 (gas crisis) and 2020 (COVID-19).
Among those who registered to participate are defending champion Bryan Fritzler of Lincoln University, as well as past winners Mark Aubele of Irwin, J. Kurt Eikenberg of Stewartstown and Kerry Hitt of Harrisburg. Hitt has won a record 10 titles.
A shuttle bus will run on both days that will take riders from the base of the hill to various spectator areas, including the finish. The service is a voluntary donation and benefits the Reading Recreation Commission.
Read Royals
Royals signs ahead: forward Eric MacAdams has signed with the Reading Royals for next season, the team has announced.
MacAdams, a 25-year old, played in two games for the ECHLs Adirondack Thunder last season after enrolling in the University of New Hampshire in March. He had an assist in a 3-2 win over Reading on 19 March.
“We were delighted to have Eric join the Royals this year,” Royals coach James Henry said in a release. “Eric’s work ethic and energy will be a great addition to our group. By gaining experience in our league at the end of the 2021-2022 season, he should better understand what to expect this year.”
The 5-11 MacAdams played five seasons in New Hampshire, scoring 20 goals and 30 assists in 143. Last season, he scored a goal and seven assists in 33 games.
Prior to college, MacAdams, a native of Salem, Massachusetts, played 105 games in the USHL, scoring 23 goals and 20 assists.
