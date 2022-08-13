A rare chance to get a summer hockey fix

We’ve got summer hockey, folks! And I’m not talking about Da Beauty League in the Braemar Arena in Edina.

The IIHF Junior World Championships normally take place during the Christmas and New Year holidays. So hockey fans are forced to divide their attention between their favorite NHL team and the best prospects participating in the event.

That is not the case this year. The world juniors, this time in Canada, were postponed due to concerns about COVID-19. The event has been moved to this month. Games started on Monday and Wild fans should be excited.

For example, if you had tuned in on Thursday night, you would have seen Team USA Switzerland accelerate 7-1. You would also have seen former Gophers defender Brock Faber actually score a goal.

Faber scored twice for the Gophers all through last season, so it’s a rare event when he finds the net. But Faber, who was split to the Wild in June as part of the deal with Kevin Fiala, gave Team USA a 2-1 lead with a pole from just inside the blue line, a fantastic effort.

And this isn’t just any Faber watch. There are Wild prospects for several teams in the World Juniors this year. The games in Canada allow local Wild fans to tune in to afternoon and primetime games to check their progress.

Defender Jack Peart, the Wild’s second round pick in 2021, joins Faber. Peart, from Grand Rapids, was not on the original team scheduled for the tournament in December, but made his way to this squad.

Canada has defender Carson Lambos, the Wild’s first round pick in 2021, and defender Ryan O’Rourke, a powerhouse who was drafted into the second round in 2020. A third Wild prospect, defender Daemon Hunt, was a late injury.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin can tune into the NHL network every night to watch a game that has a good chance of including one of his prospects. Wild goalkeeper of the future Jesper Wallstedt is in between the pipes for Sweden. Defender David Spacek was born in Columbus, Ohio, he is the son of former NHLer Jaroslav Spacek, but plays for the Czech Republic. And the Wild’s first two picks in this year’s draft winger Liam Ohgren and center Servac Petrovsky play for Sweden and Slovakia respectively. Petrovsky had a goal and an assist against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The world’s juniors are likely to return to the holiday season later this year. There was determination to play the 2021-22 tournament, but it jeopardizes prospects of getting injured just weeks before training camp starts. This will likely be an outlier.

So enjoy it while it lasts. Light the BBQ. Go to the lake. Enjoy the rest of the summer. By watching hockey.

Ibrahim’s inspiration

A fearless reporter inquired several months ago about the availability of Gophers that trace Mo Ibrahim back. He was told that Ibrahim had gone into “Black Mamba Mode” when he was recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained in the opening game against Ohio State last season.

Ibrahim, who is now allowed to play, studied professional athletes who had suffered similar injuries and how they recovered. The late Kobe Bryant, nicknamed the Black Mamba, tore his Achilles tendon in 2013. Ibrahim drew on his experience.

“I started doing my research on what he was doing, how he came back,” Ibrahim said. “There’s a little documentary [“Kobe Bryant’s Muse”] where he talks about the injury and all the things he had to go through.

“And it just motivated me because I always looked up to Kobe.”

An inspired Ibrahim is back on the pitch preparing for a season where he will once again be regarded as one of the best defenders in the country.

From second stringer to All-Star MVP

When Tyler Miller was injured in 2020, Dayne St. Clair, then 22 years old and looking even younger, was hired as a Minnesota United goalkeeper.

Who knew then that he was on his way to becoming the Loons’ No. 1 goalkeeper and MVP of the MLS All-Star Game to his home fans at Allianz Field on Wednesday?

But that’s what he did, as he came into play in the 32nd minute of the first half and helped keep the Liga MX All-Stars out of the goal. That included a dive stop to his left on a Juan Dinenno header. St. Clair has an average of 1.45 goals against and has a long career ahead of them. He also has an MVP trophy.

“I’ll have to find a place for it,” said St. Clair. “Probably on a ledge somewhere to remind me of what I’m capable of.”

TWO PREDICTIONS

Polanco time

Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco came in on Saturday with only .234, but that didn’t last. Look for Polanco, a career .302 batter in August, to be an offensive force in the coming weeks.

Rookie’s turn

Lewis Cine is currently listed behind Cam Bynum on the Vikings depth chart at safety. Expect Cine to catch up with Bynum and become a seek-and-destroy complement of savvy veteran Harrison Smith.