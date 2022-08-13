



The best ways athletes mentally prepare for a table tennis match. Some players are very strong in training, but very weak in the real game. Why? Mentally preparing is an important part of how well an athlete does. You can turn negative energy into focus and confidence by using techniques such as visualizing, listening to music, and speaking positively to yourself. This way you can play optimally during a table tennis match. To get your mind ready for an important tournament, you need to create a routine, get a good night’s sleep the night before, and meditate to help you focus. 01 Listening to the music Listen to some music to deal with strong feelings. Create or find a playlist to listen to before the game, whether you need soothing music to calm your nerves or pumped-up music to get you ready. If you want to bring your nervous energy back to a healthy level, listen to instrumental music or songs with positive, encouraging lyrics. Miwa Harimoto’s favorite routine is listening to music and dancing. This is Miwa Harimoto’s mentally prepared routine for a table tennis match. 02 Focus on technique and visualize your performance If you think too much about winning or losing, you won’t be able to focus on what you have to do physically. It’s important to learn to ignore things you can’t change, like the weather or the landscape. Pay attention to the little things you need to do well in competition. Instead of trying to imagine the end result, think about the steps you need to take to get there. Focus on table tennis techniques such as serving, serving return and tactics is very important in table tennis. Think about how you’re going to do in a real table tennis match. Before a competition, many talented athletes do something called “visualization.” They think about what could go wrong and how they would go about it. This helps athletes react quickly when they are really put in the same situation. This also reduces the stress, the tension during the real match. Watch this video, Miwa Harimoto dances for the real table tennis competition: https://youtu.be/u3Rw310jJIw THURSDAY. Unauthorized use, translation or duplication of this material is strictly prohibited. Link and excerpt may be used, provided PingSunday is clearly stated with the specific link to the original content. Sign up and join +65k readers. Receive free coaching ebooks and coaching advice every week

