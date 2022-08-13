Balanced outing in the first scrimmage of the preseason





Mason Pierce scored 2 TDs on the day.

LAKE CHARLES McNeese quarterbacks Cam Ransom and Walker Wood combined to throw 316 yards and five touchdowns on 15 of 27 passes, while the DWA amassed eight sacks and one interception in Saturday’s preseason first scrimmage for the Cowboys. Ransom completed 9 of 14 passes for 217 yards and four TDs, hitting 9 of 11 after hitting 0 for 3 in his first two series. His touchdown attacks covered 35, 29, 20 and 25 yards. Wood connected on 6 of 13 passes for 99 yards, a touchdown and threw the lone interception of the scrimmage. Preseason All-Southland Conference Receiver Mason Pierce caught five passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the scrimmage with a 65-yard catch and run pass from Wood on the fourth play of the day. Defensive, End of Preseason All-SLC Mason Kinsey picked up two bags just like lineman Joey McNeely . The punt game saw returning punter Callum Eddings put all six of his boots in the 20s, averaging 45.6 yards per punt with a pair going 50 yards. After Pierce’s score in the opening series of scrimmage, the defense held out for the next five and forced the offense to punt. In those five series, the defense picked up four of their nine sacks. In the seventh set, the offense brought together a 9-play, 70-yard drive that ended with McCall going over his defender for a 35-yard touchdown lob through Ransom. And two series later, Ransom led Pierce for a 29-yard TD strike. Grant McMahon came into action with a 20-yard run in the second play of the red zone portion of the scrimmage while Jarvis Newton and Ivory Roberts each scored TDs in the series, both on 13-yard runs. With the 1s and 2s back on the field and on the first play of the next series, Ransom allied himself with Koby Duru on a 20-yard touchdown strike and two plays later, D’angelo Durham ran it in from seven yards for the score. The final score was also the last game of the scrimmage and saw Severyn Foster score on a 25-yard catch and run pass from Ransom. The Cowboys return to the practice field on Sunday morning before taking Monday off for the first day of class. McNeese is scheduled to hold his second scrimmage under the lights on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. SCRIMMAGE STATS (1s and 2s) pass: Cam Ransom 9-14, 217.4 TD; Walker Wood 6-13, 99, TD, INT. Total: 15-27, 316.5 TD, INT.

Hurry: Josh Parker 6-29; D’angelo Durham 4-24, TD; Grant McMahon 3-24, TD; Marcus McElroy 3-18. Total: 16-95, 2 TD.

receive: Mason Pierce 5-139, 2TD; Koby Duru 2-63, TD; Jon McCall 1-35, TD; Jalen Johnson 1-19; Kyle Klink 1-13; Josh Matthews 1-7; D’angelo Durham 1-4; Josh Parker 1-2; Zach Hayes 1-1.

To fail: Mason Kinsey (2), Joey McNeely (2), brayden adams Earest Grayson, Grayson Mays , Will Rogers , Welland Williams .

Interception: Grayson Mays

