Alana King hat trick, video, response, Shane Warne tribute, The Hundred, debut, Beth Mooney

Australian leg spinner Alana King paid epic tribute to the late Shane Warne, becoming the first woman to hit a hat-trick in The Hundred when Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by 43 runs.

King finished figures of 4-15 from 20 deliveries, took a spectacular dive catch and was also dexterous with bat in hand, scoring 19 from nine balls.

Speak with Sky Cricket after the game, a stylish king was just happy with the win.

Pretty special, but like I said, I’m here to do my job for the team and I’m glad it worked out today, she said.

It was a fresh wicket today, it was a bit dry and I was hoping there would be some spin and there it was. Stung to take the win and happy to contribute.

It was a particularly special achievement for King, who made history on the same ground as Warne threw the ball of the century in the 1993 Ashes series.

I hope he looks down and is pretty proud that I spun a few today, King said.

Just a special place Old Trafford.

Previously, Australian cricketer Beth Mooney came within reach to become the first centurion in Friday’s 100 women’s competition, scoring an unbeaten 97 against last year’s number two Southern Brave in Southampton.

Fresh off her victorious Commonwealth Games campaign, the 28-year-old achieved the highest score in the short history of 100-ball tournaments during her London Spirit debut, leading the squad to 4/155 in front of 9,000 spectators at the Ageas Bowl.

Mooney needed nothing less than a six from the last roll to hit triple digits, but the southpaw could only muster two.

Birmingham Phoenix young gun Will Smeed remains the only cricketer to have scored a century in The Hundred, achieving the feat against the Brave in the men’s competition on Wednesday.

Mooney, who crossed the 50 in just 32 deliveries, reached 17 limits in the 55-ball demolition, teaming up with New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr for a second wicket partnership of 87 runs.

But the Queenslanders’ heroism wasn’t enough for Spirit to secure victory, with the Brave chasing the 156-run goal with six deliveries to spare, courtesy of a 34-ball 65 from player of the match Danni Wyatt .

They were the English openers of the third half century in The Hundred.

I’m really happy to have contributed to a win and just to get the win on the board is really nice, Wyatt told Sky Sports after the six-wicket win.

My job at the top is to go out there and be brave and fearless, and if it’s in my area, go for it.

It’s a great start. Beth Mooney hit exceptionally today and we knew it would take one of us to get out there and do what she did.

Australian leg spinner Amanda Jade-Wellington, the Braves highest wicket-taker last year, was the bowlers’ pick on Friday, claiming 3/30 of her 20 deliveries.

Southern Brave Captain Anya Shrubsole continued: Beth Mooney was excellent, and she makes you feel like as a captain and bowler you have no idea where to put your outfield players. But Danni showed what a good track it was, and I’m very happy with the win.

On Sunday we go again against Oval. It’s a quick turnaround and the days are also quite warm, but it’s exciting.

Highest individual score in the 100 women’s competition

97* Beth Mooney, LS v SB (2022)

92* Jemima Rodrigues, NS vs WF (2021)

78 Smriti Mandhana, SB vs. WF (2021)

76* Shafali Verma, BP vs. WF (2021)

76 Rachael Priest, TR vs. LS (2021)

Mooney was a crucial member of the Australian team that won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last week. score 61 (41) against India in the final in Edgbaston.

She was the top run scorer of the T20 tournaments with 179 runs at 44.75 and a strike rate of 133.58.

Mooney is currently #1 in the ICC Womens T20I batting ranking, narrowly ahead of Australian teammate Meg Lanning and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

The Spirit then takes on the Northern Superchargers at Headingley on Sunday, with first ball scheduled for 8pm AEST.