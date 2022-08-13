The way college football is broadcast on TV is going to change in several ways





USC is going to the Big Ten and ESPN being locked out of all Big Ten football media involvement, will of course change the media landscape in college football. Different teams participating in new conferences and a new wave of TV and streaming deals will of course change where fans go on Saturday if they want to watch their favorite teams. Still, the effects of what we see in college football go far beyond the channel or streaming service we’ll be using. Mark Rogers underscored this particular point in a recent Trojans Wire broadcast in The Voice of College Football. Mark made the point that ESPN has had a hand in programming for each of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. We all know and love MACTION, the November buffet of weekday evening football at the MAC. ESPN’s streaming services carry Conference USA. ESPN will occasionally pick up a Sun Belt game on weeknights. ESPN2 or ESPNU will run some Mountain West games during the season. AAC football is featured regularly on the ESPN family and, of course, all Power Five conferences have been part of ESPN’s content menu. When Big Tens’ new TV deal begins, ESPN will have no say or role in any of the conferences. You can imagine the effect that will have on where College GameDay goes each week, as well as how many minutes of airtime ESPN spends on Big Ten coverage and analysis. We saw consolidation in the market, with Fox-NBC-CBS on one side and ESPN-ABC on the other. The non-SEC, non-Big Ten conferences will have to bypass these structures to get maximum value for their product. We would see a major transformation of the TV landscape. Heres Marks segment with Trojans Wire. Subscribe, like and share the Marks USC channel and his other YouTube channels on The Voice of College Football: List Massive development of Big Ten media rights has numerous implications for USC Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

