Bad boy Nick Kyrgios proves he still has good tennis in him

Nick Kyrgios is different this year, even if he says he isn’t.

I’ve always been the same person, Kyrgios told the media after his third round win against Alex De Minaur in Montreal.

Maybe, but the results and those speak for themselves. This year, Kyrgios won three doubles titles, including the Australian Open, won a singles title in Washington and played in the Wimbledon final, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

At the Masters 1000 National Bank Open in Montreal, he defeated world number 1 Daniil Medvedev in three sets and crushed Alex De Minaur in straights before losing to world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old Australian has already moved up his ranking to 27th place and has reached his goal of qualifying for the US Open by the end of the month.

Obviously, he’s not the same guy who said a few years ago that tennis isn’t the most important thing to him. Obviously it is now.

The question is: why?

Spoiler alert: that’s the answer.

I want to prove to myself that I can still play great tennis. I do it for a lot of people so I can have a little peace and quiet — I can really rest at night, explains Kyrgios when asked what he’s trying to prove.

And that’s the difference. Kyrgios can provide a clear, thoughtful answer that explains his motivation to win.

He has found his why.

There’s more: I feel like compared to other players, I’m dealing with a lot of shit, negativity, bad media, bad articles, this, that, wasted talent, whatever. So I feel like when it’s all said and done, if I keep playing like this for a little bit, proving people wrong, I can just relax a little bit. Like drinking a beer in a bar, don’t worry about it. You’re wasting your talent. Do you know what I mean?

Yes, of course we know what he means.

For the tennis world, Kyrgios has been a blast since breaking into the tennis world and soon bringing it to a halt with a win over Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014. Like a blast, he’s loud and capable of explosions: smashing rackets, seemingly launching into match-long diatribes at umpires or those in his box for no reason.

He never seems to care that the elements of his game are good enough to beat the world’s best sports records of Kyrgios over Novak Djokovic and Medvedev. If only he had some discipline, tennis fans believed, he could compete for the world’s greatest titles.

I just want to be like: I did it, I beat pretty much everyone you put before me. Yes, maybe I haven’t been as consistent as other players, but I’m still trying to get there.

To attempt. Really, that’s all anyone ever wanted from him.

Another wrinkle about this new, motivated, eloquent version of Nick is that he can reflect on what happened before.

The Australian has a notorious history with the media, often claiming that he has been treated unfairly in the past. He also spoke about that in Montreal.

Look, I don’t care if people don’t like me and the tennis style I play. I understand that. It’s more, the beginning of my career, almost painting a picture that I wasn’t at all based on what I was doing on the tennis court, Kyrgios said.

None of you understand what that’s like when people are literally painting a picture of what you are like as a general person 95 percent of the time, but you only see me on the tennis court for two percent of my life.

How he is on and off the field is not the same, he explained. I strongly believe that you have to be two completely different people to be a successful athlete. You can’t be a super nice guy, a generous guy all the time on the field or I’d be terrible at the game.

It is a valid point that Nadal and Roger Federer are not exactly nice to their opponents during matches. They crushed the souls of their opponents when it comes to scoring lines, then immediately smiled and told their enemies that they will definitely win titles in the future.

Tennis players have to be selfish. You have to walk around like you are the best player in the world. You have to have that mentality. When I got mad or smashed rackets, it was like this guy had to be like that off the court. Where exactly is that connection? asked Kyrgios.

That was hard for me to shake.

With the Cincinnatti Masters just around the corner, followed by the US Open, Kyrgios’ renewed focus, combined with his ability to hit the ball harder than almost anyone in the world, has made him a contender for the final Grand Slam tournament. of the year.

Of course, you may have noticed that the tennis court isn’t the only place Kyrgios has been to another person. During press conferences, with the media, he was open, honest and interesting to talk to.

So I asked him if he enjoys going back and forth with the media more. Maybe he doesn’t hate us so much now?

I didn’t care. I’m doing this because I have to be here and I don’t want to be fined, he replied, after his loss to Hubert Hurkacz.

I don’t really enjoy it, to be honest. I’d rather not be here right now.

I don’t buy it.

Fines have not stopped him from smashing rackets, yelling at referees, even carrying non-whites on the pristine Wimbledon courts. But they keep him from skipping press conferences?

Not really. Those are just the emotions to speak after a loss.

He has more fun with it now.

Yes, also with the media.