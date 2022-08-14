Gators’ $85 Million Football Facility Finally Opens

Florida veteran linebacker Ventrell Miller is 23, in his sixth year with the Gators and playing for his third head coach.

Despite all this, Miller wondered if he was around long enough to enjoy the long-promised football facility.

Miller will make his wish come true on Sunday when the Gators take up residence at the $85 million, 142,000-square-foot James W. Bill Heavener Football Training Center.

They’ve told me it’ll be here since I’m a freshman, Miller said this week. That was about six years ago. I’m glad I can have it this year and be a part of it.

Fourth year offensive tackle Michael Tarquin van Ocala recalled that a new football facility at UF was part of his recruiting field years ago.

We can’t wait, he said Wednesday. It will be a game changer.

The James W. Bill Heavener Football Training Center, a few days before it officially opens on the UF campus, will cost about $15 million more than the original plans drawn up in 2016. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

The Heavener Training Center is sure to be a winner for freshman coach Billy Napier as he works to rebuild the Gators.

The facility will streamline the day-to-day running of the programs, improve time management and provide a key recruiting tool to better compete with schools that already have state-of-the-art facilities to impress prospects.

Everyone wants to talk about recruiting when it comes to the facility, but I think it’s more important for our player experience, Napier said in a statement on Friday. It screams commitment and certainly the efficiency of how we could improve as an organization. Time is of the essence and I believe the new facility will create greater efficiency for all involved.

To reach the practice fields, players currently have to walk from the locker room at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The distance is about 750 steps, almost 1,900 feet or more than 600 meters each way.

The new football training center is adjacent to the Gators indoor practice facility and adjacent to the practice fields.

Perfect setup. We don’t have to worry about walking all the way up there to practice, Tarquin said. Everything is there.

A Gator’s head sits above the entrance to the 142,000-square-foot James W. Bill Heavener Football Training Center. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

Soccer players and fellow student athletes will share the front quadrant of the massive facility, including the dining area and sports lounges. Available to all UF athletes is a resort style pool and large hot tub, along with a basketball court

A barber shop, virtual reality room, game and golf center and recording studio are also common areas.

The rest of the Heavener Training Center is reserved for the football program.

Both players and coaches will benefit from numerous upgrades. These include a 13,000-square-foot weight room and workout room, a locker room with lockers that cost about $5,000 each, a workout room with 20 tables, and offices to house dozens of staff members.

Napier is located on the northwest corner of the facilities and has a balcony overlooking Sanders Outdoor Practice Fields.

It’s a tangible demonstration that we are committed to investing in our student athletes and improving their experience at UF, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

The James W. Bill Heavener Football Training Center is being finalized before it opens this weekend. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

The idea for a football facility predates Stricklin, who arrived on November 1, 2016. Just months before retiring, former AD Jeremy Foley proposed one as the centerpiece of about $100 million in construction projects.

However, changes would follow.

The original $60 million standalone covering 135,920 square feet should sit north of the athletics stadium and west of the soccer practice fields, without interfering with McKethan Stadium for baseball. The project is set to be completed in the summer of 2019, ahead of former coach Dan Mullens’ second season.

Stricklin scrapped the plans after executive athletic director Chip Howard suggested razing McKethan and building a new stadium across campus to make room for the football facility. The resulting $65 million Florida Ballpark opened in the winter of 2021 on the southwestern portion of the UF campus.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the completion of the football complex further.

Then-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached his last game in Missouri in November before being fired, provided valuable input to the Heavener Football Training Center. (LG Patterson/AP)

Along the way, Mullen shared lots of valuable input and suggestions. One was to create 5,000 square feet of additional space, something Napiers’ larger workforce needs.

Dan’s point was, we don’t know what the next step is, Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel. You never know what will be next, but history tells us that these operations continue to grow. We needed a space to arrange that.

We want this building to last for generations.

Miller, who are committed to the Gators in June 2016, is happy to enter on the ground floor as the program looks to the future.

It’s just going to light a fire, he said. Every time you get something new, you’re always happy to check it out and see what it’s about.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at: [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @osgators.