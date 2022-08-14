Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

MONTREAL – Casper Ruud let the opening game of the deciding set slip away at the National Bank Open on Saturday. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage of the close of an important break as his return hit the power cord and trickled over before rolling to victory.

Hurkacz secured a place in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at the IGA Stadium. Hell then plays the winner of the evening’s semi-final between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta and Briton Daniel Evans.

The six-foot-five Hurkacz, a number 8 seed from Poland, wanted to set the tone in the third set after even pulling into the match. However, Ruud jumped out to a 40-0 lead before errors started to creep into the Norwegians’ play.

A flipped overhead smash helped Hurkacz return to deuce. At the break point, the lucky result at the net gave him a lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

That was a lucky shot at an important moment, Hurkacz said. Sometimes it happens. But I was trying to be aggressive at the time, so I was glad that paid off.

Obviously I don’t mind hitting that tightrope, but it’s probably better to get a winner. That’s okay, he added with a smile.

Hurkacz led 18-8 in aces and completed the win in two hours and two minutes.

I think I found a good rhythm and made the right decisions, he said.

Hurkacz flashed his big serve, holding five aces in the opening game alone, but also kept Ruud guessing throughout. His serve and volley game worked well and he occasionally used an effective floating drop from the backcourt.

He came to the net regularly to apply pressure and that paid off with an early break. Hurkacz then held on to love for a quick 3-0 lead.

The nearly full crowd, eager for a competitive match between the two seeded players in the draw, did its best to encourage Ruud. The Norwegian responded with four straight runs to get on the board and followed with a break of his own.

He added another break at 5-5 and sealed the point with a great forehand winner, taking the first set in 42 minutes.

I didn’t expect to be in the 7-5, 1-0 position when I was 3-0 down in the first set, Ruud said. But he (made) a few careless mistakes, he then erases them a bit and played some nice winners and nice games.

Hurkacz, who needed three sets in each of his singles wins, would go all out again on a warm, sunny afternoon.

He started dictating the game more often in the third set and made more winners. A blistering two-handed cross-court backhand sealed another break for a 3-0 edge and he was on his way to a second career appearance in a Masters 1000 final.

Hurkacz defeated Italian Jannik Sinner in last year’s final in Miami.

Ruud, who sent Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime into the quarterfinals, defeated Hurkacz in their only previous fourth-round encounter at Roland Garros earlier this year.

The evening semi-final between Carreno Busta, the world’s number 23, and the 32nd-ranked Evans was their first career meeting. Neither player has appeared in a Masters 1000 final.

The final of the ATP Tour event worth $ 6.57 million was scheduled for Sunday.

The last unseeded player to win this tournament was Argentinian Guillermo Canas in Toronto in 2002. Reilly Opelka was unseeded when he reached last year’s final but lost to top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

In doubles, the third seeded duo of Great Britain’s Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands defeated German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andrea Mies 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Hurkacz and Jan Zielinksi of Poland were scheduled to play Evans and Australian John Peers in the doubles semifinals.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 13, 2022.

