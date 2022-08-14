San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. 80 games suspended — here’s everything you need to know

The baseball world was shocked when it learned Friday afternoon that one of the game’s brightest young stars, Fernando Tatis Jr., had tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and was hit by Major League Baseball with an 80-game suspension.

Tatis, the 23-year-old superstar shortstop who had already emerged as one of the faces of the sport, was only days away from recovering from the wrist injury that had sidelined him all season. His San Diego Padres, on the heels of a blockbuster for Juan Soto, eagerly awaited his return as he hunted for a title. Now Tatis’ season is over and hopes for the Padres’ championship have waned.

But there’s so much more going on here.

Here are some of the most pressing questions about Tatis, the Padres, and MLB.

What does this mean for Tatis?

We’ll get to the big aspects later, but first the basics: Tatis’ 80-game suspension starts Friday and lasts until the remaining 48 games in the regular season. How long it stretches to 2023 will depend on how deep into the postseason the Padres play, if they get there (they entered the game Friday with a one-game lead in the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League ). Tatis is also not expected to qualify to represent the Dominican Republic in next year’s World Baseball Classic.



Tatis is one of the most compelling stars in the game, but over the course of his first four seasons, he will have played in just 273 of the possible 546 regular season games. He missed the final seven weeks of the 2019 season due to a stress response in his lower back, suffered a ball-like left shoulder throughout 2021, and will eventually miss all of 2022 due to factors he appears to have well under control: a wrist injury that likely occurred during an off-season motorcycle accident, and now a positive drug test.

Tatis, who could lose nearly $3 million in salary with the suspension, issued a 198-word statement saying he “accidentally took a drug to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

Tatis later added that he is “completely devastated”, writing: “There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than competing on the pitch with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I realized me that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to sit out my suspension with immediate effect. I look forward to seeing my teammates back on the field in 2023.”

What does this mean for the Padres?

It doesn’t get more empty than this. Go back to just 10 days ago, when fans lined up outside the gates of Petco Park, clamoring to enter the stadium for a midweek game against the thrashing Colorado Rockies. It was because the team had just traded for Soto, yes, but it was bigger than that; it was a palpable excitement, not only because of what the Padres were at the time, but also because of what they would be very soon.

The Padres bared their farm system as they pursued Soto and others, seeing an opportunity to go for it, a belief largely rooted in what the team had accomplished without Tatis. With him back in the lineup, they saw a legitimate championship contender. And with the additions of Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader, they saw a team that could rival the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets and Astros and all the giants in the sport.

The Padres will of course still be good. They are still expected to make it to the playoffs, with Ha-seong Kim continuing to provide an excellent defense at shortstop and Trent Grisham remaining a mainstay in midfield. But it won’t be the same. This is a big missed opportunity, and this isn’t a franchise that can absorb much of it.

Under the leadership of chairman Peter Seidler, the Padres have taken a big leap of faith by investing heavily in the major league roster in the hopes that local fans – in a city that recently lost its NFL team – would rally around them. scissors. Tatis embodied that approach in many ways. They awarded him a huge 14-year extension, $340 million in February 2021, billing it as a “statue contract.” And they essentially gathered a star-laden roster around him. Tatis did not live up to his end, largely because he did not act responsibly, as evidenced by the two reasons why he will miss all of 2022.

The Padres’ statement was remarkably curt and in no way supportive, ending with the following line: “We fully support the program and hope Fernando will learn from this experience.” Later, general manager of Padres AJ Preller alluded to trust issues during a conversation with reporters in Washington, DC

What does this mean for MLB?

It’s a black mark for the game when one of its star players is caught for alleged cheating (an aspect of this Tatis denies). Tatis’ suspension is higher than previous ones for Alex Rodriguez, Robinson Cano, Miguel Tejada, Manny Ramirez and Ryan Braun. He is such a big star; he means so much to the sport.

Tatis embodies the type of athlete Major League Baseball aims to bring to the market: bilingual, handsome, charismatic, flashy, exceptionally talented. Now Tatis has to live with the stigma of this for the rest of his career, the extent of which is currently unknown. His image may never fully recover.

What does this drug do?

Clostebol is a testosterone-boosting anabolic steroid that has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and has been on MLB’s banned list since it began testing for steroids in 2003. Clostebol was one of the substances for which Dee Gordon tested positive in 2016, on the heels of a battle title. Freddy Galvis also tested positive for it in 2012.

However, Tatis is a much bigger star and is the only player in major league history to have 80 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the first 300 games of his career. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, he is now the third player in the expansion era (since 1961) to finish in the top three MVP votes and then miss the entire following season. The others were Moises Alou, who missed the 1999 season due to a torn ACL, and Sandy Koufax, who retired after winning a Cy Young in 1966.