Cricket Cranes warms up for Hong Kong with clinical win against Bermuda

Tournament: ICC Cricket Challenge League B

Match: Uganda vs Bermuda

Uganda 314/4 50 surplus

Bermuda 161 all out

Uganda won by 153 runs

Ronak Patel was the leading points scorer for Cricket Cranes during the Challenge League with 519 runs at an average of 47 and has scored six half-centuries, but he eventually managed to turn one of those half-century into a century.

The rise in temperatures nearly robbed him of his achievement as he started turning his late 70s, but he was able to fight on and hit the milestone of 1st for a Ugandan batter across the three legs of Challenge League B.

However, he would retire at 121 due to exhaustion, but he had created a great platform for the team to continue and achieve 314/4, their Challenge League B highest total.

Arnold Otwani (58) and Riazat Ali Shah (59) also contributed half a century in a great battle display by the Cricket Cranes.

Frank Akankwasa made the most of his first appearance of the tournament with five wickets of his own, finishing with figures of 5/19, and was supported by Cosmas Kyewuta (2/15) who was eventually good enough to make his first appearance as well. The two came to the side as replacements for Kenneth Waiswa and Fred Achellam.

The win puts Uganda in second place, one point ahead of Hong Kong in second place and two points behind leader Jersey, who defeated Italy by 145 runs at Farmers Ground.

Uganda will complete the final leg of the Challenge League against Hong Kong at Farmers Ground tomorrow. Cricket Cranes will be hoping that Kenya can beat Jersey hard so they have a great chance to wrestle first place away from Jersey.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:23.6066%"/>

If Uganda gets a good win they will need Jersey to lose heavily so they will revise that Net Run Rate as both sides will have an equal number of points.