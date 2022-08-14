Glen Mason’s vision fundamentally changed the look of Gophers football 25 years later

Glen Mason had a bite of pot pie at lunch last week and smiled.

“I’ve had a great spring,” he said.

The former Gophers football coach is on the mend and is feeling better after some medical concerns in March. He slipped on an icy sidewalk to pick up the morning paper and landed on his back.

“I’m in my boxers and a bathrobe with my dog ​​and I can’t get up,” he said.

Unable to get up and walk, he crawled to the front door and into his house, where he called 911. The damage: seven broken ribs, a fractured vertebra and internal bleeding that required surgery.

Mason experienced heart attack symptoms that same week that prompted a series of tests. No blockage or heart disease was detected, but doctors placed an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator as a precaution. He has had no symptoms since then.

Now 72 years old, Mason says he’s lucky his injuries weren’t worse and he didn’t hit his head when he fell.

I invited Mason over for lunch to catch up, as this was the 25th anniversary of his first fall camp as a Gophers coach in 1997. And because I recently got a realization watching the Gophers practice in their beautiful new practice facility: Mason and PJ Fleck coached the same college football program in name only.

The program Mason inherited bears little resemblance to Fleck’s current program, except for Goldy the mascot and the fight song “The Rouser”.

Mason provided great coaching and a necessary kick in the back for the school to understand that college football is serious business that requires deep institutional commitment.

“You don’t get quality out of a program overnight, nor do you catch up overnight,” Mason said. “But once you have it, you have to constantly fight to keep it.”

Mason took over a program that came off six consecutive losing seasons with three Big Ten wins combined in three seasons before his arrival from Kansas.

The Gophers did not have their own stadium. The football facility was dilapidated, including an inadequate gym, no meeting rooms, and a locker room so small that freshmen had to change room to change. Buses had to shovel snow that seeped into the entrance when the door opened.

A few weeks after he was hired, Mason invited a group of top recruits in the state to hear their feedback on the program. He heard nothing but complaints about the Metrodome and its facilities.

“I opened my eyes,” Mason said. “I said we had to do something and do something now.”

He challenged the status quo and wasn’t worried about winning a popularity contest. He demanded greater commitment in all areas, facilities, salaries, staff, budget, etc. to make football a priority in line with Big Ten rivals. He didn’t always get a yes answer, but he refused to settle in. That sometimes bothered university leaders.

Looking back now, Minnesota needed Mason’s vision and persistence at that point in the program’s history, because there was a losing culture ingrained in the operation and change wouldn’t happen without someone asking for it.

“You have to keep pushing and fighting for things that really matter to you,” Mason says now. ‘I was not unreasonable. I didn’t ask for the moon.’

No, just a new stadium on campus, for starters. He became famous for being unable to show the Metrodome to a group of recruits for a weekend because it was booked for a tractor pull.

Stadium clashes with Twins games after the season accelerated Mason’s urgency to put kicks in the sand at what is now Huntington Bank Stadium.

“Are we a Big Ten school or not?” he told people. “Isn’t it obvious that this isn’t working?”

Gophers football went from decline to a successful, credible program under Mason, despite falling behind in key areas that left the U on the hunt for rivals.

The arrival of the Big Ten Network and a gold rush in TV money fundamentally changed college sport after Mason left coaching. The Gophers have poured that income stream into football in a way that reflects a strong commitment. The before-and-after picture of Mason’s tenure to the present day is almost unrecognizable.

“The big mistake, if you’re not careful, is thinking they’re done,” Mason said.

He knows better than anyone that college football is raising the bar and that doing nothing is a bad strategy.