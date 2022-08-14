Hubert Hurkacz beats Casper Ruud to reach Montreal final | ATP tour



Hubert Hurkacz continues to struggle in Montreal. The eighth seed recovered from losing a seesaw first set to seal a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 semifinal win against Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open hosted by Rogers on Saturday, his fourth straight three-set. win of the week. After Ruud impressively recovered a 0-3 deficit to take the opening set, Hurkacz regained his composure to dictate the rest of the proceedings with some aggressive blows and bring the pair’s ATP Head2Head series to 1-1 . The Pole’s strength from the deep brought him regular success against the Ruud delivery, with Hurkacz converting five of eight break points en route to a two hour and two minute win at the ATP Masters 1000 event. “I was trying to stay in the game,” Hurkacz said after the game when asked about the early pressure he faced at Court Central. “Casper played really incredible tennis and he was the better player at the beginning, especially in the first set and a half. I tried to stay in the game and compete as best I could.” Hurkacz had already fought alongside Emil Ruusuvuori, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Nick Kyrgios in matches that were pushed to the limit this week in Quebec. Despite the demanding nature of his victories, Hurkacz was confident he would be ready to give his best for the final, where he will face either Pablo Carreno Busta or Daniel Evans. “It’s okay,” said the Pole, who has now triumphed in his last six games of three sets. “Physically I feel good. I’ve done a lot of work over the past few weeks. So far, so good!”

--> Hurkacz had started well initially, breaking Ruud’s serve immediately en route to a 3-0 lead, but the Norwegian dug deep and showed the kind of resilience that saw him win three ATP Tour titles in 2022. He took three games in a row before producing a quality return play at 5-5 to earn a second break from the Hurkacz service, which had proved impenetrable in the quarter-finals against Kyrgios. With his serve under pressure, it was Hurkacz’s return game that dragged him back into the game in the second and third sets, with the Pole hitting his backhand wing very cleanly. He broke the serve twice in each set to seal what was ultimately a comfortable win and reach his second final of the season. Hurkacz’s desire to stay at the forefront in rallies proved crucial to his comeback win. The INSIGHTS Conversion Statistics show that this was especially decisive in the third set, when Hurkacz won 80 percent (16/20) of the points on offense, well above his 70.4 percent average for the week in Montreal so far. Casper Ruud INSIGHTS Conversion Kit 3″ /> Halle champion Hurkacz is chasing his second title of 2022 and his second at Masters 1000 level, following his win in Miami in 2021. The 25-year-old’s build-up to the final in Montreal has lifted him two places to ninth in the championship. the Pepperstone ATP Live Race to Turin, where Hurkacz will rise to fifth place if he claims the title as he seeks to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the second year in a row. “The finals are always very difficult,” said Hurkacz. “The best players from each half are playing there, so obviously the one I’m going to play will have a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence. It’s just going to be a super tough battle.”

