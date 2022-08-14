Sports
Fantasy Hockey: The Best NHL Rookies to Target in 2022-23
Looking for a Michael Gors or a Mortiz Seider to win your fantasy competition? Beginners are notoriously difficult to project, even those who played a few games late in the season after the end of their amateur careers.
They are often overlooked, but can add great value in the later rounds of design. Even if they don’t produce enough to earn a spot on your fantasy squad, many of them can be on the run for a month or two. Trevor Zegras and Lucas Raymond were worth the late-round picks, and Cole Caufield and Matt Boldy were both good sources of goals later in the season. There are always a few surprises too, including Anton Lundell (44 points, +33 rating), Dawson Mercer and Seth Jarvis (both 40+ points), and a new stunner in Tanner Jeannot (24 goals, 130 PIM, 318 hits).
Here’s a look at 15 rookies who could have a significant impact for the coming season.
Short list:
Mason McTavish, LW, Ducks
McTavish has the potential to be a multi-category beast. He’s not the greatest player on the ice, but he’s hard to miss with his mix of brilliant attacking play and physical advantage. He scored three points last season with eight hits and six blocked shots in nine games with the Ducks. He is Canada’s captain of the relocated WJC and practically a linchpin to earn a spot on the list with the Ducks in the fall. His fantasy value depends on where he plays in the lineup; if he’s a center (which will help him qualify for two positions), he’ll be behind Zegras and Ryan Strome, but if he’s a winger, he’ll get more chances in the top six.
Matty Beniers, C, Kraken
In what should be a star-studded draft class for 2021, Beniers entered the league as a two-way forward with no top goalscorer skill. But in 10 games with the Kraken, Beniers scored three goals and nine points, including four on power play, against a team with no wingers able to finish consistently, and also won 39 face-offs. With consistent top six minutes in the middle and some power play time, Beniers is already an attractive addition in goalkeeping competitions.
Owen Power, D, Sabres
Power is arguably the most hyped defender to come into the league, an all-around defender who can make a Moritz Seider-esque impact for the Sabers. In limited action last season, Power scored three points with 10 shots and nine blocked shots, while averaging 22:05 TOI in eight games. He’s worth a late round pick in most formats, especially in competitions with four ‘D’ roster spots with that kind of use.
Cole Perfetti, C/RW, Jets
Perfetti’s season was cut short after an upper body injury, leaving him playing only 18 games. Technically, he qualifies as a rookie and has a shot at winning a top six roll right outside the camp, and when he does, he jumps to the front of the Calder shortlist as well. He is their top prospect currently scarred and a big part of their future as the Jets ponder what to do with their Cup window that seemingly closes as Blake Wheeler ages and Pierre-Luc Dubois’s future is in doubt.
Jack Quinn, RW, Sabres
Quinn had an outstanding season, scoring 61 points in just 45 games for AHL Rochester and being named rookie of the year. His offensive production was surprising as he had never led the Ottawa 67s in scoring. Still, he has quickly moved up to the top of the best prospect lists in the entire league and certainly has a shot at competing for the Calder.
Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Canucks
The field to land Kuzmenko involved using him for the power play, which will surely increase his fantasy value. Don’t expect him to be a point-per-game player like he was in the KHL last season, but Elias Pettersson, JT Miller and Bo Horvat are potential centers with which Kuzmenko can be combined, putting him in the best position to succeed between shortlisted players.
Long list:
Alexander Holtz, RW, Devils
Holtz had a nine-game audition with the Devils, but seems poised for a regular role. He led AHL Utica with 26 goals, and while it’s a more difficult question to answer where Holtz plays in the lineup, when Holtz plays alongside Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier, he suddenly becomes an under-the-radar fantasy asset for goals.
Simon Edvinsson, D, Red Wings
The Wings’ busy offseason takes some of the pressure off Edvinsson, especially after Moritz Seider’s incredible rookie campaign. Edvinsson and Seider are sure to be the backbone of their defense for years to come, and with little pressure to win now, the two youngsters will book plenty of ice age. Edvinsson is also an all-round defender, but is also known for his mobility and aggressive play in attack. Filip Hronek is back so he will take some power play time but Edvinsson is a name to remember for dynastic competitions.
Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Canadiens
The most recent first overall pick has a good chance of cracking the roster after performing well against experienced pros in international tournaments last season. The Habs have wingers in spades, but none have the size and skills of Slafkovsky. My only advice is not to go too far, as the last few first overall picks – Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Hughes and Alexis Lafreniere – have had very quiet rookie seasons, and the Habs aren’t expected to be very good.
Shane Wright, C, Kraken
Never count out a player with an ax to sharpen. After dropping to fourth place, you can bet the ultra-competitive Wright will have circled the games against the teams that have passed him, especially after he was caught firing lasers with his eyes at the draft table of the Habs. However, his fantasy impact for 2022-23 could be moderate, with Beniers leading the way on the depth chart and Yanni Gourde, Alex Wennberg and Jared McCann possibly ahead of him.
Marco Rossi, C, Wild
Rossi looked excellent last season, leading AHL Iowa by 53 points in 63 games after being eliminated the previous season due to COVID-19 complications. The cap penalties for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will kick off next season and take up about 15 percent of their entire cap space. That means the Wild needs players with cheap deals – ELCs and reclamation projects – to stay competitive, and Rossi has a chance to win the second tier role in a team with no score centers. Rossi has the most advantage in multiple categories among the players on the long list, racking up points, winning face-offs and probably playing more minutes than the rest.
Longer list
Kent Johnson, LW, blue jackets
Johnson was drafted as a center, but in the long run, he will likely be a winger in the NHL. He’s a puck wizard who can rack up points if he earns a top-six roll, but that seems unlikely given the Jackets’ abundance of wingers and Johnson’s lack of inexperience and strength. Those shortcomings will be overcome over time, but Johnson is more likely to play sheltered limits at 5-on-5 and show most of his skills on the power play.
Nick Robertson, LW, Maple Leafs
Robertson still qualifies as a rookie even though he has had short appearances in the past two seasons. The 20-year-old winger is known for his scoring ability, but the Leafs’ top six is very certain and the additions of Calle Jarnkrok, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette means competition for Ice Age in the bottom six.
Jake Sanderson, D, Senators
Think of Sanderson as a Power-lite, an acclaimed prospect who could jump right in and play big minutes. Sens’ blue line is thin past Thomas Chabot and crossing their fingers that Nick Holden and Nikita Zaitsev can be reliable in their own ending and that Erik Brannstrom can live up to his potential. Note Sanderson is coming from a hand injury that could affect his game.
Thomas Bordeleau, C, Sharks
Bordeleau didn’t score a goal in his eight-game audition, but did provide five assists and showcased his high attacking ceiling. The Michigan team Bordeleau played on was stacked, but he was no less impressive than some of the teammates lined up before him. The Sharks seem to be in the middle, so pick up Bordeleau when he qualifies for winger, which will likely be sooner rather than later. The downside: The Sharks hired David Quinn over the summer, and his relationship with the rookies while coaching the Rangers wasn’t particularly smooth.
William Eklund, LW, Sharks
It all depends on whether Eklund makes it to the team and, importantly, he won’t compete in the rescheduled WJC tournament, focusing instead on September’s training camp with the Sharks. That’s an indication that both Eklund and the Sharks expect him to make a strong run for a spot on the roster. Drafted seventh overall, he is the Sharks’ highest draft pick currently signed and has a ton of scoring talent.
Honorable Mention:
Kirill Marchenko, RW, blue jackets
The young sniper signed his ELC in May and is expected to make his North American debut this fall. Marchenko, a three-year veteran with SKA St. Petersburg, has been one of their top scorers for the past two seasons and could be in a top-six role. The downside for Marchenko and all Jackets wingers is the lack of an elite pivot.
Sources
2/ https://thehockeynews.com/news/fantasy-hockey-the-top-nhl-rookies-to-target-in-2022-23
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Actor and comedian Teddy Ray has died in Southern California August 14, 2022
- Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament August 14, 2022
- Zendaya on Euphoria Episode Challenges, Emmys, Season 3 – The Hollywood Reporter August 14, 2022
- Breitbart gets huge scoop on Trump tenure, massacre August 14, 2022
- Julia Fox makes another bold fashion statement with a leather mini dress August 14, 2022