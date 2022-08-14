Fantasy Hockey: The Best NHL Rookies to Target in 2022-23

Stephen Brashear-US TODAY Sports

Looking for a Michael Gors or a Mortiz Seider to win your fantasy competition? Beginners are notoriously difficult to project, even those who played a few games late in the season after the end of their amateur careers.

They are often overlooked, but can add great value in the later rounds of design. Even if they don’t produce enough to earn a spot on your fantasy squad, many of them can be on the run for a month or two. Trevor Zegras and Lucas Raymond were worth the late-round picks, and Cole Caufield and Matt Boldy were both good sources of goals later in the season. There are always a few surprises too, including Anton Lundell (44 points, +33 rating), Dawson Mercer and Seth Jarvis (both 40+ points), and a new stunner in Tanner Jeannot (24 goals, 130 PIM, 318 hits).

Here’s a look at 15 rookies who could have a significant impact for the coming season.

Short list:

Mason McTavish, LW, Ducks

McTavish has the potential to be a multi-category beast. He’s not the greatest player on the ice, but he’s hard to miss with his mix of brilliant attacking play and physical advantage. He scored three points last season with eight hits and six blocked shots in nine games with the Ducks. He is Canada’s captain of the relocated WJC and practically a linchpin to earn a spot on the list with the Ducks in the fall. His fantasy value depends on where he plays in the lineup; if he’s a center (which will help him qualify for two positions), he’ll be behind Zegras and Ryan Strome, but if he’s a winger, he’ll get more chances in the top six.

Matty Beniers, C, Kraken

In what should be a star-studded draft class for 2021, Beniers entered the league as a two-way forward with no top goalscorer skill. But in 10 games with the Kraken, Beniers scored three goals and nine points, including four on power play, against a team with no wingers able to finish consistently, and also won 39 face-offs. With consistent top six minutes in the middle and some power play time, Beniers is already an attractive addition in goalkeeping competitions.

Owen Power, D, Sabres

Power is arguably the most hyped defender to come into the league, an all-around defender who can make a Moritz Seider-esque impact for the Sabers. In limited action last season, Power scored three points with 10 shots and nine blocked shots, while averaging 22:05 TOI in eight games. He’s worth a late round pick in most formats, especially in competitions with four ‘D’ roster spots with that kind of use.

Cole Perfetti, C/RW, Jets

Perfetti’s season was cut short after an upper body injury, leaving him playing only 18 games. Technically, he qualifies as a rookie and has a shot at winning a top six roll right outside the camp, and when he does, he jumps to the front of the Calder shortlist as well. He is their top prospect currently scarred and a big part of their future as the Jets ponder what to do with their Cup window that seemingly closes as Blake Wheeler ages and Pierre-Luc Dubois’s future is in doubt.

Jack Quinn, RW, Sabres

Quinn had an outstanding season, scoring 61 points in just 45 games for AHL Rochester and being named rookie of the year. His offensive production was surprising as he had never led the Ottawa 67s in scoring. Still, he has quickly moved up to the top of the best prospect lists in the entire league and certainly has a shot at competing for the Calder.

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Canucks

The field to land Kuzmenko involved using him for the power play, which will surely increase his fantasy value. Don’t expect him to be a point-per-game player like he was in the KHL last season, but Elias Pettersson, JT Miller and Bo Horvat are potential centers with which Kuzmenko can be combined, putting him in the best position to succeed between shortlisted players.

Long list:

Alexander Holtz, RW, Devils

Holtz had a nine-game audition with the Devils, but seems poised for a regular role. He led AHL Utica with 26 goals, and while it’s a more difficult question to answer where Holtz plays in the lineup, when Holtz plays alongside Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier, he suddenly becomes an under-the-radar fantasy asset for goals.

Simon Edvinsson, D, Red Wings

The Wings’ busy offseason takes some of the pressure off Edvinsson, especially after Moritz Seider’s incredible rookie campaign. Edvinsson and Seider are sure to be the backbone of their defense for years to come, and with little pressure to win now, the two youngsters will book plenty of ice age. Edvinsson is also an all-round defender, but is also known for his mobility and aggressive play in attack. Filip Hronek is back so he will take some power play time but Edvinsson is a name to remember for dynastic competitions.

Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Canadiens

The most recent first overall pick has a good chance of cracking the roster after performing well against experienced pros in international tournaments last season. The Habs have wingers in spades, but none have the size and skills of Slafkovsky. My only advice is not to go too far, as the last few first overall picks – Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Hughes and Alexis Lafreniere – have had very quiet rookie seasons, and the Habs aren’t expected to be very good.

Shane Wright, C, Kraken

Never count out a player with an ax to sharpen. After dropping to fourth place, you can bet the ultra-competitive Wright will have circled the games against the teams that have passed him, especially after he was caught firing lasers with his eyes at the draft table of the Habs. However, his fantasy impact for 2022-23 could be moderate, with Beniers leading the way on the depth chart and Yanni Gourde, Alex Wennberg and Jared McCann possibly ahead of him.

Marco Rossi, C, Wild

Rossi looked excellent last season, leading AHL Iowa by 53 points in 63 games after being eliminated the previous season due to COVID-19 complications. The cap penalties for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will kick off next season and take up about 15 percent of their entire cap space. That means the Wild needs players with cheap deals – ELCs and reclamation projects – to stay competitive, and Rossi has a chance to win the second tier role in a team with no score centers. Rossi has the most advantage in multiple categories among the players on the long list, racking up points, winning face-offs and probably playing more minutes than the rest.

Longer list

Kent Johnson, LW, blue jackets

Johnson was drafted as a center, but in the long run, he will likely be a winger in the NHL. He’s a puck wizard who can rack up points if he earns a top-six roll, but that seems unlikely given the Jackets’ abundance of wingers and Johnson’s lack of inexperience and strength. Those shortcomings will be overcome over time, but Johnson is more likely to play sheltered limits at 5-on-5 and show most of his skills on the power play.

Nick Robertson, LW, Maple Leafs

Robertson still qualifies as a rookie even though he has had short appearances in the past two seasons. The 20-year-old winger is known for his scoring ability, but the Leafs’ top six is ​​very certain and the additions of Calle Jarnkrok, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette means competition for Ice Age in the bottom six.

Jake Sanderson, D, Senators

Think of Sanderson as a Power-lite, an acclaimed prospect who could jump right in and play big minutes. Sens’ blue line is thin past Thomas Chabot and crossing their fingers that Nick Holden and Nikita Zaitsev can be reliable in their own ending and that Erik Brannstrom can live up to his potential. Note Sanderson is coming from a hand injury that could affect his game.

Thomas Bordeleau, C, Sharks

Bordeleau didn’t score a goal in his eight-game audition, but did provide five assists and showcased his high attacking ceiling. The Michigan team Bordeleau played on was stacked, but he was no less impressive than some of the teammates lined up before him. The Sharks seem to be in the middle, so pick up Bordeleau when he qualifies for winger, which will likely be sooner rather than later. The downside: The Sharks hired David Quinn over the summer, and his relationship with the rookies while coaching the Rangers wasn’t particularly smooth.

William Eklund, LW, Sharks

It all depends on whether Eklund makes it to the team and, importantly, he won’t compete in the rescheduled WJC tournament, focusing instead on September’s training camp with the Sharks. That’s an indication that both Eklund and the Sharks expect him to make a strong run for a spot on the roster. Drafted seventh overall, he is the Sharks’ highest draft pick currently signed and has a ton of scoring talent.

Honorable Mention:

Kirill Marchenko, RW, blue jackets

The young sniper signed his ELC in May and is expected to make his North American debut this fall. Marchenko, a three-year veteran with SKA St. Petersburg, has been one of their top scorers for the past two seasons and could be in a top-six role. The downside for Marchenko and all Jackets wingers is the lack of an elite pivot.