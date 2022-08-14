Sports
Panthers Notch wins UNCW in Exhibition Matchup
HIGH POINT, NC — The High Point University men’s soccer team recorded a 1-0 victory in its first exhibition game against UNC Wilmington. The match featured an unusual set-up, with three 30-minute periods with eight-minute breaks in between.
— High Point College Football (@HPUMSOCCER) August 14, 2022
High Point College Football (@HPUMSOCCER) August 14, 2022
head coach Zach Haines emphasized possession for the Panthers, who, save for two shots to the crossbar by the Seahawks after 20 minutes, excelled at the task.
Zach Haines: “It was a very good first game of the preseason for us. The guys worked hard, pushed well and stayed together from start to finish. On a personal level it was special that Aidan brought his team to HPU. They are a good team and I’m glad we had the chance to challenge ourselves against them.”
After finishing the first period with no scores, High Point worked quickly in the second period as Tony Pineda found it Alex Aprilfor the goal in the 41st minute.
First period? HPU 0, UNCW 0
We play two more 30 minute periods!#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/EO4L2NjVYf
High Point College Football (@HPUMSOCCER) August 13, 2022
The Panthers cleared their bench and were able to hold onto the Seahawks to secure the win.
HPU continues its preseason schedule at Duke on Tuesday night. The kick-off is scheduled for 19:00.
#GoHPU
