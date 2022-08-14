Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell officially stops commenting after 45 years

Australian cricket icon Ian Chappell called it time for the mic after 45 years in the commentary game – admitting that world series cricketer Kerry Packer has wanted to fire the former skipper on many occasions.

‘Chappelli’ began his media appointment in 1977 after racking up 5,345 runs in the Aussie Test side during 75 test matches, 30 of which as captain.

Ian ‘Chappelli’ Chappell interviews Australian skipper Allan Border for a test match, while working for WWOS

Chappell said his decision to leave the broadcasting booth was similar to his call to stop working.

“I remember the day I knew I had had enough of cricket,” the 78-year-old told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I looked at the clock and it was five past eleven on a match day and I thought, ‘S***, if you’re looking at the clock at that moment, I’ve got to go.’

The former Channel 9 and ABC commentator said his sports broadcast nearly came to an end before it started, due to media mogul Kerry Packer’s mood swings.

Chappelli reads notes for a 1985 test match at Headingley while working for Channel 9

“Kerry tried to fire me a few times. He always got the shit about one-day cricket because that was his baby… It was like a storm with Kerry, you let it blow over until the next one came,” Chappell said.

Chappell spent the second half of his career working for the ABC channel Jim Maxwell and said he loved talking about life with Wide World of Sports legend Richie Benaud, who helped him develop his skills.

Ian Chappell performs a well timed pull shot in September 1979 during World Series Cricket – he retired in 1980

Chappell’s long television and radio stint has not been undisputed.

The Australian batsman, part of the Chappell Brother dynasty, continued his feud with Englishman Sir Ian Botham off the field and in the commentary field, famously ignoring the all-rounder during the 1998 Ashes series on the WWOS broadcast and later said he ‘can’t stand his voice'”.

The South Australian right-hander says listeners to his comment may remember him as a ‘dick’ but had his time behind the microphone.

Chappell interviews the late Shane Warne in 1999, after the leg spinner won Man of the Match in a World Cup semi-final against South Africa

Chappell struggled with skin cancer in 2019, where he underwent six weeks of intensive radiation therapy.

He joined the Channel 9 ranks in 1980 and jumped to the ABC team for the summer of 2020.

Chappell has recently questioned the future of Test cricket amid the rise of wealthy T20 leagues around the world.

Ian Chappell and ABC legend Jim Maxwell commentary on the radio program in the stands during day four of the Australia v India Test match in Sydney, 2021

The author behind ‘Chappelli: life, larrikins and cricket’ and ‘Hitting out: The Ian Chappel Story’ said the 5-day format will come under fire in the coming years as players may seek more money.

‘(Test cricket) will not die in my lifetime. But who’s going to play it? That’s the big question,” Chappell told Channel 9.