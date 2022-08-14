Sports
Howe: Iowa Football Kids Day Observations, Notes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – I’m feeling better about the upcoming season of Iowa Football after the Kids Day open practice Saturday here at Kinnick Stadium. And I was pretty high off the Hawkeyes to begin with.
Now, just like when one of our rare occasions to watch a workout looks like a train wreck, a good performance has to come with perspective and context. It is a practice of many.
One of the few sour notes of the day was the large group of players sidelined with various ailments. We’ll come back to that in a moment.
I came to Kinnick targeting the offensive line and kickers. Neither performed particularly well at the open show jumping practice in April.
Well, kickers Aaron Blom and Drew Stevens made all 10 of their live field goal attempts on Saturday. And most were right in the middle. Although the weather on this day was better than in April, the improvement was strong.
I was concerned that a beat up and somewhat inexperienced offensive line would run into trouble against a salty and deep D-Line Saturday. Though it was beaten at times, it held up well in pass pro and opening holes for running backs.
Here are some other observations and notes from Saturday’s action…
-Again, it’s one workout, but starting quarterback Spencer Petras played well. He threw accurate passes that hit the receivers in step.
Petras took the fewest reps of the top three signal callers on the roster. I suspected it was because he has a solid competitive edge at the position. Coach Kirk Ferentz said it was because the coaches wanted to give the backups more work.
Connecting the dots makes Petras the best man right now. It’s probably not really close.
– Projected start running back Gavin Williams has been sidelined with an injury, opening practice reps for real freshmen Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson. They look capable. The newcomers run with a combination of patience and burst, two traits that lead to success in the zone blocking scheme.
Scroll to continue
Veteran Leshon Williams has already shown coaches that he is capable. Although his reps were limited on Saturday, he certainly looked like a man who could take the load once Gavin Williams is out. The two backs were expected to share the duties.
-Speaking of true freshmen, the highly regarded duo of Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves performed beyond their years on Saturday. Nwankpa picked up a pass while playing free safety and Graves disrupted the attack from the defensive line.
After the training Ferentz was asked about both youngsters. The coach indicated that he expected both to contribute this season with potential for bigger roles as the year goes on and they feel more comfortable.
-Trying to get all the players who were practicing together turned out to be quite a task. I’m sure I missed a few guys.
Here is a list of the injured I noticed: Joe Evans, Nick DeJong, Justice Sullivan, Jack Dotzler, Matt Fagan, Jeff Bowie, Jamari Harris, Deontae Craig, Mason Richman, Gavin Williams, Brody Brecht, Keagan Johnson, Beau Stevens , Landyn Van Kekerix, Cael Vanderbush, Kyler Fisher.
QUICK-HITTERS
-The first team O-Line consisted of (from LR) Jack Plumb, Gennings Dunker, Logan Jones, Tyler Elsbury and Connor Colby. The second team (from LR) was Tyler Endres, Griffin Liddle, Michael Myslinski, Asher Fahey and Taylor Fox. Quite a few other guys rotated with the second unit, including real freshman Kale Krogh.
-The first team D-Line was John Wagoner and Lukas Van Ness at the end with Logan Lee and Noah Shannon in it.
-Cooper DeJean and Terry Roberts were the first team cornerbacks with Riley Moss limited and Jamari Harris on the side.
-DeJean and Arland Bruce IV returned punts.
-The defense played a lot of base 4-3. It also showed some nickel with real freshman TJ Hall as the back.
-Ethan Hurkett and Max Llewellyn rotated the first team D-Line at the end. Yahya Black and Louie Stec saw some action inside with the top unit.
