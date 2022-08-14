Buy a flag for Mike…and get a statue too

Mike Lange is arguably the second most important person in Pittsburgh Penguins history.

Sure, you could argue — and a pretty convincing one — for Craig Patrick or Sidney Crosby or maybe a few others who are the silver medalist behind Mario Lemieux, but the one for Lange can start and end with this: If it’s not for him, Crosby and Patrick — along with Jaromir Jagr, Evgeni Malkin, Paul CoffeeRon Francis, Kris Letang and others who were masters of their craft – may never have worked in this city.

That’s because they all came along after Lange’s work allowed hockey’s weak pulse to continue registering here during the winters when the product on the ice seemed almost meant to kill it.

For several long, bleak seasons in the early 1980s, Lange’s broadcasts were by far the most entertaining thing about the Penguins. Often the only one.

He wasn’t able to attract large crowds to the Civic Arena – Penguins games were usually a good place to hold clandestine gatherings at the time – but he did give people reason to continue to pay at least a little bit of attention to the NHL.

That’s far more than anyone could credibly charge Pittsburgh’s teams at the time.

The Penguins began to emerge from their dark ages when Lemieux arrived in 1984. What had been incessant speculation about the franchise’s move to Hamilton, Ontario, among others, subsided and opponents could no longer see taking two points from the Penguins as the hockey equivalent of a gimme putt.

One constant as the Penguins transitioned from punch line to powerhouse: Mike Lange.

He successfully bridged the eras of the tragicomic and the triumphant with his exceptional instincts – and pure enthusiasm – for the game intact, and his repertoire of signature goals evokes even more diverse and creative.

What started out mostly as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Hallelujah, Hollywood” — with perhaps the occasional “Look Out, Loretta” in them — grew almost exponentially over the years, entertaining generations of Penguins followers.

That includes many who weren’t even born when Lange did so much to keep the NHL alive in this region.

He earned a place in the pantheon of this city’s beloved broadcasters, alongside the revered names like Bob Prince and Myron Cope, and the Penguins, to their credit, have always recognized his impact and importance. (It probably doesn’t hurt that until he retired as a play-by-play man last August 9, Lange’s presence was one of the few constants for Lemieux from the moment he was called up.)

The press box in the PPG Paints Arena was referred to as the “Mike Lange Media Level” several years ago and there is a large portrait of Lange in the common room indicating his receipt of the 2001 Foster Hewitt Award, which represents introduction to the broadcast wing of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In addition, some of his most popular slogans and memorable appeals are displayed in various places on the walls at that level of the arena.

The man’s contribution has certainly not been overlooked.

Still, Lange’s impact on the franchise – on this region – was such that something more is in order.

Slightly more public than on the walls of a press box, which is not accessible to most people. To the people who have been Lange’s loyal listeners for so many great seasons.

Especially those who were with him for all those terrible things.

There’s no good reason—apart perhaps from Lange’s inherent reluctance to draw attention to himself—not to raise a banner honoring his contributions to the Pittsburgh Penguins. That’s done for other NHL play-by-play guys who became synonymous with a team, like St. Louis legend Dan Kelly, and Lange certainly qualifies on that point.

There are a number of statues outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (a building better known by its maiden name, Staples Center) depicting famous figures from the Lakers and Kings, including longtime Kings play-by-play man Bob Miller.

Whether it would be practical or even feasible to erect one of Lange outside the PPG Paints Arena — or near the box office or in the third-floor hall — isn’t clear, but here it is: it would be perfectly appropriate.

There is, of course, already a statue near the arena.

It just so happens to be the same man who was the first in Pittsburgh Penguins history to raise a banner in recognition of all he accomplished during his playing career. (Michel Briere’s No. 21 was retired due to fatal injuries sustained in a car accident after his rookie season.)

It’s time for the #2 man on the franchise’s most influential people list to get his own banner.

Or a statue.

Or both.