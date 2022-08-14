“They call me a veteran etc. But when I play TT, you see a 40-year-old,” CWG gold medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal





At the beginning of the pandemic, two years ago, Achanta Sharat Kamali was in that phase of his life when even water turned into fat. Today, at age 40, he defies all age stereotypes. The self-proclaimed dinosaur of Indian table tennis and indeed Indian sport returned from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with three gold medals, a dream he tells Sunday Times , would not have been possible twenty years ago. fragments:

What does it mean to win and win big at 40, an age when most people in the sport are long retired?

It means that people are overly emphasizing that I am 40 years old. (laughs) I don’t know, all the names people give me, war veteran, old horse, it’s just that, why are you looking at me like that? When you look at me in court, you don’t see a 40-year-old playing, do you? You see someone jumping around like crazy and screaming their guts. I’m happy that at this stage of my life I can play like this and still win gold.

When money is no longer needed, what motivates you to continue?

It’s very simple in a way. For me, every two years the Olympics and Commonwealth Games cycle is a new challenge. In the CWG, it’s how I defend my singles title (he last won in 2006, 16 years ago), which I’ve done successfully this time, but there’s always a feeling it’ll be good to have it again. to do once. Then there’s the mixed doubles title that has always eluded me. Also this time I felt it would be good to have that. I didn’t think it would be gold this time, but these are little challenges that you look up to and take on. Even for the national title I may have won it 10 times but if I don’t go in for the 11th time I feel like I don’t have it.

There is a continuity that is an integral part of sport. Maybe about five years ago you were probably looking over your shoulder at what talent you were coming to replace? Are you still doing it?

I stopped looking over my shoulder a long time ago. Of course there is a very healthy competition within the group, but personally it is very important that I always compete with myself. Long ago I realized that it is easier to fight with yourself to be motivated than to try to emulate someone else. For example, I don’t have an Olympic medal, that’s going to be a benchmark now.

Given that the field is getting younger and more competitive and fitness levels are higher, without an Asian Games individual medal or an Olympic medal, how true is the satisfaction really?

Compared to where I’m from, I’m actually quite happy. If I was in a country like Japan, or China, and everyone else was individual champions, honestly I’d still think, what am I doing? But from where we were, we’ve come this far, and also, I have to be realistic. At the moment, getting an Olympic medal is not through singles, but more through doubles.

Would it be wrong to call yourself a late bloomer in that sense?

Oh, a very, very late bloomer. I didn’t start playing for India until I was 20, while many of my colleagues probably started playing for India in the under-18 and under-16 categories. Being a very late bloomer is probably one of the reasons I can still do what I do do.

You give the feeling of being the backbencher of Indian table tennis

When I got on the national team, or even before that, I was a lot timid, quieter and more reserved. But the thing with doing good and winning is the confidence it gives you. In table tennis, but also in life. So now I’ve become the leader. Until then, I was the backbencher.

What shape were you physically best in right now, or 20 years ago?

Oh, right now there is no question. For my sport, and not if I have to sprint the 100 meters of course. That a 20-year-old me would do better. But I know the demands of my sport, with all the advancements in sports science, a personalized trainer, the developments in nutrition research, so yes, right now.

What would you tell a 20-year-old Sharath today?

I would tell him to believe in the process. If you get the process right, you can understand what the body needs, what the sport needs. The experience will come. You know, between 2004 and almost 2012, I ran from pillar to post to find or gain knowledge. Going to Europe and playing professionally has taught me a lot about the basics of the game and that knowledge will serve you well. Also a certain sense of calm, which I owe to reading APJ Abdul Kalam Azad. When you find inner peace around problems, or even success, you are able to solve it.

