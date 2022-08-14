Houston Astros’ Michael Brantley undergoes end-of-season shoulder surgery





HOUSTON – Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after undergoing right shoulder surgery. Brantley, 35, who has not played in a big league-game since June 26, underwent an arthroscopic labrum repair. He hit .288 with five home runs and 26 RBI’s in 64 games in the final season on a $32 million two-year contract. “There were many different avenues taken to try and get Michael back on the field in time for the end of the season,” general manager James Click said on Friday, “and finally, after consulting with our trainers and doctors, we . .. came to the conclusion that this was the right path for his health in the long run.” The loss of the gooey Brantley is a major blow to AL West leading Houston (72-41), who is 11 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners going into Friday’s games. The five-time All-Star is a .298 batter with 127 home runs and 713 RBI’s in 1,430 regular season games. Brantley also had post-season success, hitting .319 with nine RBI’s during the Astros’ run to the World Series last year. “He tried his best to come back,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker. “He got some opinions, he got some procedural stuff — it just didn’t work. Michael is a big part of this club, not just on the pitch, but in the clubhouse and the dugout and on the planes He’s not called “Uncle Mike” for nothing. “He wants to be a part of this club as much as possible because a lot of guys depend on him. A lot of guys go to him for advice and I have a lot of confidence in whatever Michael gives them. So, we will miss him, very much. “ Aledmys Diaz was in left field for Friday night’s series opener against last place Oakland. Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez also started as lefts for the Astros this year. Trey Mancini, who was acquired from Baltimore on Aug. 1 as part of a three-team transaction, could also be an option. “Trey will be there working on the nuances of playing left field here at Minute Maid Park,” Click said. “And that’s part of the reason we got Trey on was because we felt like he could go out into the outfield of the corner and help us out. So I’m optimistic that’s something we can do over the next few years.” few years will be able to see from months.”

