Florence Cricket Club hosts tournament at Byerly Park in Hartsville | Hartsville Messenger





HEARTVILLESC Cricket came to Hartsville on Friday night in the form of a 10-team cricket tournament hosted by the Florence Cricket Club in Byerly Park. Teams competed on two fields simultaneously, starting in the late afternoon and lasting into the night. One of the teams of the Florence Cricket Club won at the end of the tournaments. The 10 participating teams were from Florence, Columbia, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Orangeburg. More than 100 players were expected. Night Cricket Tournament is unique and unique in the Carolinas, said Anirudh Yerasi, president of the Florence Cricket Club. It’s a 10 over size. Rules are slightly modified for the baseball field. Games were played at two adjacent baseball fields under the lights on the Byerly Park fields. In total there were 13 games scheduled during the night and on Saturday into the early morning hours. People also read… Yerasi said the Florence Cricket Club was founded in 2016 with a few other like-minded players. I have been the chairman of the club since its inception, Yerasi said. With the support of Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and the City of Florence, we were able to acquire a dedicated cricket ground in the football complex at 3701 W. Palmetto St. in Florence. We then invested in AstroTurf field and practice nets. He said they have been playing competitive cricket on weekends ever since. Yerasi said the Florence Cricket Club has grown in recent years and currently has about 65 members and three teams. A member of a team from Florence said he grew up playing cricket. He said it’s the sport that makes you want to play on the team. Varun Patel said he has been playing since childhood. We played in the street, he said. It’s better than baseball. Another Florence member said it energizes. We play day and night, Prashant Patel said. And there is nothing better than cricket. We’ve also hosted a few tournaments in recent years that invited teams from Columbia, Charleston, Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, Yerasi said. There are 12 teams in Columbia, four teams in Charleston, over 25 teams in Charlotte and about 30 teams in Raleigh. Yerasi said cricket is growing rapidly in the US, with states such as Florida, Texas, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, California, Arizona and Virginia supporting the sport and leading many tournaments. The current captain of the US national team is Monank Patel from Florence. Yerasi said he played in Florence during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and has now moved to New Jersey for a bigger arena. We hosted two indoor cricket tournaments for them at the TB Thomas Center, making state history as we became the first venue to ever host an indoor tournament, said Chuck Mullen of the City of Hartsville Parks and Rec Department. Both times they had eight teams from across the state and it was very successful. Yerasi said that cricket is an international sport that involves a bat and a ball, where a bowler throws the ball and the batter hits the ball to run. It’s similar to baseball, he said. Cricket is played on a circular ground with a field of 22 or 20 meters in the center of the ground. Two batsman are at either end of the field. A batsman takes the shot and the bowler tosses the ball to him. Runs are scored in 1s, 2s, 3s, 4s and 6s. Get local news in your inbox!

