Ohio State Football Names CJ Stroud and Five Iron Buckeyes as 2022 Captains





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football has handed over most of its captaincy for 2022, creating a new breed of leadership for a program trying to bounce back from a subpar finish. starting quarterback CJ Stroud received the most votes for player voted honor. The other five selected players, probably not coincidentally, were recognized as Iron Buckeyes in the off-season for their dedication and performance during training. Stroud was a finalist of the Heisman Trophy last season and is the first returning quarterback starter to originally sign with the Buckeyes since 2017. He is the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Kamryn Babb has endured four torn ACLs while playing in seven games over three seasons. One took place prior to last season, but the Buckeyes still called him a captain for his influence and example. He did not play in the spring game but led the team in prayer in midfield after a video tribute to the late Dwayne Haskins. Babb was also selected as the recipient of the Block O No. 0 jersey. Kourt Williams was linked to a future captain while still starring in California’s St. John Bosco. Projected this fall as a backup safety, coaches have raved about his intangibles and work ethic since he stepped on campus. Similar, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has seized the lead role of Mike linebacker once held by three-time captain Tuf Borland. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles named him the silent leader of the defense earlier this week. Defensive End Tyler Friday missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He spoke in the spring about using that experience to learn more about the game and looked forward to guiding the young edge rushers through their first and second seasons. Tight ending Cade Stover takes over as starter after Jeremy Ruckerts’ departure to the NFL. He moved to linebacker for the Rose Bowl last season when the Buckeys ran out of numbers there. Senior Defensive End Zach Harrison and fifth-year linebacker Teradja Mitchellboth captains last season, were not selected for 2022. – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 . More Buckeyes Coverage What’s most interesting about Ohio State’s football defense after seven practice sessions? Ex-Ohio State Players Bobbleheads Released Today Will Jim Knowles unleash Ohio State footballs Kourt Williams, Lathan Ransom and Cam Martinez? What about Ohio State footballs JK Johnson, Jordan Hancock and Cam Brown? Buckeyes preseason camp What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State’s football foul after seven practice sessions? What Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Said After Buckeyes’ Seventh Practice of Fall Camp? Ohio State Football Fall Camp: What About Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, and the Wide Receiver Rotation? Driving the bus to Ohio State Buckeyes, ready to break out this season: Buckeye Talk Ohio State footballs Paris Johnson Jr. feels calm and plays deadly on left tackle Ohio States fastest linebacker? strongest? smartest? The Buckeyes Reveal Answers in a Crowded Room

