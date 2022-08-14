Wisconsin Football: Fall Training Replay (August 13)





Just three weeks before the home opener against Illinois State, Saturday’s practice at Camp Randall was the second full practice open to the media for Wisconsin Badgers football ahead of the 2022 season. Working in shoulder pads and shorts in rainy conditions, the Badgers practiced for about an hour and a half, with a nice mix of individual, special teams, skelly and team time. Here’s a look at some of the key news and notes from the field. Status Report On Camp: OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

ILB Spencer Lytle (still in rehab from spring)

WR Cam Fane (broken finger in right hand)

OL Travis Alvin (Head Injury)

TE Cam Large (right knee)

S Travian Blaylock (right knee)

DE Mike Jarvis (leg injury) – was seen with crutches on the sidelines Didn’t practice today: WR Jordan Dibenetto (hand injury)

K Vito Calvaruso

RB Brady Schipper

DE Isaac Townsend

TE Jack Pugh

CB Max Lofy

CB Alexander Smith (hamstring)

CB A’Khoury Lyde

ILB Jake Ratzlaff

S Deven Magli

FB Zach Gloudeman * Start safety John Torchio was in a yellow contactless sweater today * Freshman safety Cade Yacamelli has changed number, he now wears No. 16 after previously wearing No. 25 earlier in camp. Scroll to continue top games Chase Wolf delivered a deep throw to Jack Eschenbach down the sideline for an over 20-yard win with the second team.

Rodas Johnson defeated Braelon Allen for a loss in the backfield. Johnson was extremely quick in the backfield, wrestling Allen during the first game of team drills.

Skyler Bell had a long win over a wide receiver backwards, though Rodas Johnson later stopped a similar game during team time for a significant loss.

Graham Mertz linked up with Markus Allen via a deep fade route, working one-on-one against Ricardo Hallman, who had tight coverage. It was a beautiful throw from Mertz and a great over-the-shoulder catch from Allen parallel to the sideline.

Graham Mertz found Chimere Dike on a fade route for a long win, working against the first team defence.

Mertz stepped into the pocket and delivered a check-down throw to Isaac Guerendo, who was able to corner Titus Toler for a big win. Standout Artists Defensive End Rodas Johnson had a possible loot, dodging a wide receiver backwards for a significant loss. He was present all over the field and brought a lot of energy to the defence.

Senior tight end Jack Eschenbach had several skelly and team time catches, at least two of which would have gone for more than 15 yards.

Cornerback Ricardo Hallman looked really good in coverage, including a pass-breakup that worked 1-on-1 against Chimere Dike on a faltering route throw from Mertz. Even when the offense completed a pass against him, Hallman made it incredibly difficult.

Isaac Guerendo ran the ball well today. He had two rushes that would have been at least 10 yards and ran through the hole with balance. Later in the team portion of practice, Guerendo got a long reception from Mertz, with most of his distance coming after the catch.

Kaden Johnson was frequently in the backfield on Saturday. He had a sack and tackle for loss in team time.

Markus Allen had some nice receptions in skelly and looked more comfortable than we saw on Monday. By my count, Allen took more reps from the first team during the team practices on Saturday than before.

Graham Mertz threw the ball with great balance and accuracy. He delivered the ball on time and made good decisions during training.

Inside linebacker Aidan Vaughan made a few plays that caught my eye in team drills. He did a great job finding a weakness in the offensive line with the second team defense and made a nice tackle for a loss once. Offensive Comments Redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman received the first team reps on the correct tackle today, which was different from earlier in the week when junior Logan Brown was the primary starter. The rest of the attack line was the same as Monday, with Jack Nelson, Tyler Beach, Joe Tippmann and Michael Furtney also starting down the line. Trey Wedig worked with the second team on the right tackle, with Logan Brown limiting himself to individual work.

Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Markus Allen appeared to be the top-3 by wide receiver. Each player registered a 20+ yards catch and rotated with the first group. Keontez Lewis had two drops in the day.

As mentioned, Graham Mertz looked good throwing the ball. Chase Wolf and Deacon Hill were the only other quarterbacks to receive reps in team drills.

Real freshman Chris Brooks Jr. and Tommy McIntosh each had receptions with the reserves. Brooks’ reception was a piece of cake after he slipped the cornerback into close cover. Defensive Comments Maema Njongmeta and Tate Grass received first team reps at inside linebacker when the Badgers moved to team time, but there were several other combinations Mark D’Onofrio used at inside linebacker. The race for the starting places seems still open with Grass, Njongmeta, Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney leading the way. After a missed training session on Monday, Bryan Sanborn returned to action and also worked with the top group. Sanborn is now in contention for game time, it seems.

The Badgers turned a large number of cornerbacks. Ricardo Hallman and Jay Shaw were the top two cornerbacks with the first team defense, while Cedrick Dort and Justin Clark spent a lot of time in the slot. The team is not rushing cornerback Alexander Smith back with a hamstring injury, although he is one of the best cornerbacks on the team.

Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu and John Torchio swapped in safety with the first team defense. Preston Zachman and Titus Toler also earned time with the second group. I thought Kamo’i Latu played great in practice and looked incredibly fluid in the football shutdown.

Nick Herbig and CJ Goetz were again the two starting outside linebackers, although Kaden Johnson and TJ Bollers also earned plenty of reps. Darryl Peterson left training after being poked in the eye. Notes for special teams Dean Engram and Vinny Anthony again handled the majority of the point return reruns, although Chimere Dike also delivered a point at one point. Engram was the first player on each occasion.

On a windy day, Nate Van Zelst made both of his first field goals from 37 and 45 yards, while reserve kicker Gavin Lahm missed his only shot wide right. Vito Calvaruso did not participate. Related Links: On All Badgers you stay informed via like + follow our Facebook page and Twitter account: Facebook- @AllBadgersSI

Twitter- @SI_AllBadgers You can also follow site publisher Matt Belz at: @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin/football/fall-camp-report-8-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos