How Daniel Evans vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open – Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports





September 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed image as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the men’s final at Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Tune in to Tennis Channel on Saturday, August 13 to watch Pablo Carreno Busta play Daniel Evans in the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada. How Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans on display at the National Bank Open Tournament: National Bank opened

National Bank opened Round: Semi finals

Semi finals Date: Saturday 13 August

Saturday 13 August TV channel: tennis channel

Start your free trial today! Court Area: Difficult Carreno Busta vs. Evans Matchup Info Pablo Carreno-Busta Daniel Evans 23 World ranking 39 22-16 Match record 2022 13-17 54-40 2022 Set Record 29-38 European Open Hamburg Last Tournament Citi Open Round of 16 Latest result Quarter final Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Daniel Evans recent appearance Carreno Busta defeated Jack Draper on Friday 7-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Evans is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over number 34-ranked Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In his 38 games this year across all court surfaces, Carreno Busta averaged 25.6 games (23.3 in three-set games).

This year Carreno Busta has won 80.0% of his service games and 26.7% of his return games so far.

Carreno Busta won 85.0% of his service games on hard courts and 27.7% of his return games.

Evans has played 30 games this year and 22.9 games per game across all grounds (22.7 in three-set games).

Evans has won 72.9% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games this year.

On hard court, Evans has won 76.1% of his service games and 29.2% of his return games.

