Women’s football records 2-0 Shutout victory over BYU





CHAPEL HILL, NC North Carolina’s No. 10 women’s soccer team scored a goal on each side of halftime to beat No. 3 BYU 2-0 in an exhibition game at Dorrance Field on Saturday. North Carolina’s No. 10 women’s soccer team scored a goal on each side of halftime to beat No. 3 BYU 2-0 in an exhibition game at Dorrance Field on Saturday. The Tar Heels finished the exhibition season with a 2-0 record, posting a pair of clean-out wins. UNC, which defeated VCU 5-0 in the opening game of the exhibition earlier this week, defeated its two opponents by a total of 65-11. “That’s off our defensive pressure,” UNC head coach Anson Dorrance said. “Our kids work to win the ball back. I want to credit [coach] Damon Nahas for all the work he does to help us become a very dangerous offensive team and evolve into a very advanced team. We’re not there yet, but there were some really good moments. “I am very proud of where we are now, but also where we are going.” Sam Meza found it Tori Dellaperuta streaks toward the goal and the freshman smashed the ball into the back of the net for the opening goal in the 12e minute. The Tar Heels limited BYU to just two shots in the first half and led 1-0 at halftime. UNC doubled their lead less than three minutes into the second half when Avery Patterson hit the loose ball into the goal in the penalty area. “It bounced around the box and I happened to put my foot on it,” Patterson said. “I was in the right place at just the right time.” More than two dozen players got into the game and nine of them took multiple shots. UNC finished with 26 attempts, 11 on target, while BYU had a total of six attempts. “It was fantastic that BYU traveled here to play against us,” Dorrance said. “They wanted to see where they needed some work and we wanted to see where we needed some work. In the first half, even though we were leading 1-0, I didn’t think we had the game under control. we exhausted them and we got control They are a strong team, their children fight, their children can play and I give them all credit. “We knew from the effectiveness of our recruiting that we would have two starting formations and tonight we played three,” said Dorrance. “This is a talented team and a deep team, and it has a nice range of seniority and youth.” Carolina opens the regular season on Thursday, August 18 against Number 11 Tennessee at 7 PM at Dorrance Field. The game will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra. SEASONAL CARDS Season tickets are on sale at goheels.com, starting at $64 for general admission and $80 for reserved seating. Special rates are available for UNC teachers and staff who wish to purchase reserved seats by contacting the UNC Athletics Ticket Office. Season ticket holders will have access to the McCaskill Building to get an up-close look at Carolina Soccer’s historic excellence and achievements and will also be invited to chat with the legendary head coach along with host Freddie Kiger Anson Dorrance on this year’s team, previous seasons and his trip to Carolina Soccer.

