Asia Cup 2022 Schedule, India Squad, India Team, Match List, Cricket Format, Schedule Team India, Teams, Squad, Groups, Live Broadcast in India and Live Streaming in India

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule, India Squad, India Team, Match List, Cricket Format, Schedule Team India, Teams, Squad, Groups, India Live Broadcast and India Live Streaming. Asia Cup 2022 is an upcoming cricket tournament that will entertain fans from all over the world. The tournament starts on August 27 and ends on September 11, when the final is played. A total of 6 teams will participate in the Asian Cup 2022.

Indian, Sri Lankan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the 5 confirmed teams that will close the horns with each other. A team from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE will take the 6th place. A qualifying round takes place before the tournament and the winner will take the place of the 6th team.

Asia Cup 2022 is hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE. A total of 13 matches will be played during the tournament. India is the defending champion of the tournament, which won the title in 2018 by beating Bangladesh in the final. India has also won the most 7 Asia Cup titles so far. Sri Lanka comes next with 5 titles while Pakistan has won 2 titles.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Date Match details Location Times (ACTUAL) Aug 27 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm 28 Aug India vs Pakistan, 2nd match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm Aug 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd match, Group B Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 pm Aug 31 India vs TBC, 4th match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm Sep 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 5, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm Sep 2 Pakistan vs TBC, 6th match, Group A Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 pm September 3 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 pm Sep 4 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm Sep 6 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm Sep 7 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm Sep 8 TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm September 9th TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm Sep 11 TBC vs TBC, Final Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 pm

Asia Cup 2022 Teams and Groups

In total, 6 teams will participate in Asia Cup 2022. These are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. After the qualifying round, one more team will qualify for the tournament. In the qualifying round, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and the UAE are the 4 teams that will compete against each other.

The winning team takes 6th place in the tournament. There are two groups in 2022 Asia Cup. In group 1 there is India, Pakistan and the qualifying team. In group B there are Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

During the group stage, each team plays one match against the teams in their group. The top 2 teams from both groups qualify for the Super Four round. During the Super 4 round, each team plays one match against each other. The best two teams qualify for the final.

Asia Cup 2022 Squads

So far, only India and Pakistan have announced their 2022 Asian Cup squad Rohit Sharma as their skipper while Pakistan has appointed Babar Azam as their captain.

india: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Afghanistan: Selection not yet known

Bangladesh: Selection not yet known

Sri Lanka: Selection not yet known

Locations Asia Cup 2022

The venue for the tournament is the UAE. However, Sri Lanka is the host of the tournament. Sri Lanka was expected to host the tournament in their country. However, due to the ongoing political turmoil in the country, they had to move the tournament venue to the UAE.

Since the UAE is the venue of the tournament, stadiums such as Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium are the three grounds where all the games will take place.

Asia Cup 2022 Live Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast all over the world and there are a few different broadcasters that will broadcast and stream the matches in different parts of the world.

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar presents the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will broadcast all matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports presents the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In America

Willow TV will host live action from the tournament in the US.

In the United Kingdom

In the UK, Sky Sports will host live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In regions in the Middle East such as the UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live broadcast of the matches.

