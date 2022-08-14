Connect with us

Fiery Halep takes on Haddad Maia in Canadian Open final

45 seconds ago

Aug 13 (Reuters) – Simona Halep did well to beat Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 to win her ticket to Sunday’s Canadian Open final, where she will meet Beatriz Haddad Maia after Brazil’s Karolina Pliskova for her latest victory over a Marquis player.

Two-time tournament champion Halep had a slow start and the American took full advantage and closed the 35-minute first set with an ace.

But a loose service game from Pegula early in the second set, capped by an unforced backhand foul, gave the Romanian former world number one a 3-1 lead as frustration mounted with her less experienced opponent.

In the third set, Halep broke for a 3-2 lead out of love and held on to her 37th win of the year, despite committing 10 double errors and putting in less than 60% of her first serve.

With the win, Halep will return to the top 10 for the first time in nearly a year when the new rankings are released Monday.

“The fire is back,” Halep told reporters when asked about moments in the match when she seemed ready to vent her frustration on her racket.

“It’s a good sign when I do that…it helps me sometimes. I don’t always know if it’s good or not. But it helps me.”

The popular former world number one, who saved 12 of 17 breakpoint chances, said she was given a boost in the match’s biggest moments from the vocal support of the Toronto fans.

“It felt like I was in Romania today,” she said.

“They sent a lot of energy. In the difficult moments they really pushed me. So I’d like to thank them for that. And I’m waiting for them, actually, tomorrow.”

HADDAD MAIA KILLS ANOTHER GIANT

In the other semi-final, Haddad Maia broke the well-serving Czech to open the game and produced two excellent first serves to take the first set.

Pliskova responded with more aggressive play in the second set, resulting in a 5-2 lead, but Haddad Maia weathered the storm and fought back to force a tiebreak.

In the break, Pliskova saved one match point, but failed to capitalize on her set point opportunity and a double foul to end the hard-fought affair.

Unseeded Haddad Maia has beaten local favorite Leylah Fernandez, world number one Iga Swiatek and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic en route to her first WTA 1000 event final.

Haddad Maia defeated Halep earlier this year in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic, a tournament she won for her only WTA title.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Clare Fallon and Daniel Wallis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

