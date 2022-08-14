Privatization the billion dollar question on the Australian cricket top





A private capital injection for Australian cricket will be at the top of the agenda when Cricket Australia, heads of state and player leaders meet later this month, with a commercial stake in the Big Bash League alone reportedly worth more than $1 billion. The Australian Cricket Council, a body created after Cricket Australia’s 2018 cultural assessment, links the governing body’s chairman Lachlan Henderson with his state and players’ association counterparts, and last met in May. Players and some administrators believe that private investment is the only way to find the extra cash needed to keep BBL salaries competitive. Credit:Getty A potential investor has told: The age and The Sydney Morning Herald they could deliver a billion dollars to Cricket Australia tomorrow if the BBL were privatised. But Henderson, fellow board directors and chief executive Nick Hockley are united in the belief that any move to sell off some of the games commercial business in exchange for private capital cannot be considered until after the next broadcast rights deal is signed in 2024.

Their view is that Australian cricket is not in the throes of other sports that have sought private money in recent years, including rugby, basketball and football. On that basis, Cricket Australia’s preference is to accelerate slowly or not at all. However, other powerful voices, including some from Cricket New South Wales and the Australian Cricketers Association, are eager to test the market sooner rather than later. Neil Maxwell, the NSW board director who also leads national gentleman captain Pat Cummins, is an outspoken supporter of the move. John Knox, the Cricket NSW Chairman, is a partner and head of Australia and New Zealand for Ares SSG Group, a private equity and investment management company with diverse interests in a range of sports, including football, baseball, Formula 1 and rugby. Numerous senior players like Usman Khawaja are also in favor, especially as they see private investment as the only way to keep player compensation competitive with the burgeoning Twenty20 leagues in South Africa and the UAE. Senior cricket sources told: The age and The Sydney Morning Herald that the most likely compromise will be to form a joint working group comprising Cricket Australia, states, players and independent representatives to explore private capitalization options, in parallel with rights negotiations.

