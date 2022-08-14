Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for the first time at the Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury | tennis news





Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn against each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who turns 41 next month, indicated this week that she plans to retire soon, saying she’s “evolved away from tennis, into other things that are important to me.” The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s departure could come after the upcoming US Open, where Britain’s Raducanu will defend the title she won a year ago as an unseeded 18-year-old. Image:

Emma Raducanu was knocked out in the first round by Camila Giorgi in Toronto



Before then, the pair will meet for the first time in Cincinnati on Monday, with the winner of the first round taking on Victoria Azarenka or Kaia Kanepi in the next round. Williams — also a teenager when she claimed the first of her six titles in Flushing Meadows in 1999 — was in tears after her second-round exit to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, saying, “I’m terrible at say goodbye .” Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Judy Murray says Serena Williams has changed the face of women’s tennis and her legacy will continue to inspire players after her retirement

Meanwhile, in the Cincinnati men’s tournament, Rafael Nadal returns to court for the first time since he suffered a laceration to his abdomen that forced him out of the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July. The Spaniard has been given a bye for the second round, while the British No. 1 Cameron Norrie – who is seeded ninth – will face Denmark’s Holger Rune in the first round. Dan Evans faces Serbian Filip Krajinovic at the same stage, while Andy Murray moves to the main draw after Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Jack Draper in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal. Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

