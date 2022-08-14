Sexual Violence Disclosures Are Turning Canada’s National Game Into A Disgrace To The Nations

Rutledge is not alone in her dismay and anger. All of Hockey Canada’s corporate sponsors, including one of the nation’s largest banks and ubiquitous coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons, gave up, leaving the arena free of the usual advertising on the ice and rink signs. The Edmontons Tourism Bureau no longer promotes the tournament, and the federal government has also cut funding to Hockey Canada and ordered an audit to ensure the funds were not being used to silence victims while lawmakers in Ottawa hold hearings. The police also have resume investigating the events of 2018. As the story began to dominate the news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . said called for a real reckoning at Hockey Canada and condemned its leaders for their willful blindness.

All of this comes at a time when participation in and interest in hockey has declined in an increasingly ethnically and racially diverse Canada in favor of football, basketball and other less expensive and more global sports.

Many of the sport’s longtime critics say it’s time for Canadians to accept that the sport that has come to accurately define or not define their country is ingrained in misogyny, violence, racism and homophobia.

It’s like Hollywood and the casting couch, said Greg Gilhooly, a corporate lawyer who was sexually assaulted by Graham James, a junior hockey coach who was a notorious sexual predator. People had known for years, decades, that the casting couch was very much a part of content production in Hollywood. And yet it took a grotesque breach of trust to get people to say enough is enough. I hope there is finally a reckoning here.

Exactly why the current revelations have begun to turn the national game into a nation-shame in ways a series of previous revelations are not entirely clear.