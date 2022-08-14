Browns starting center Nick Harris likely out for the 2022 season after sustaining a knee injury in the preseason opener

The Cleveland Browns’ rough start to their first preseason game included an injury to one of their key offensive players. In Cleveland’s second offensive game, starting point Nick Harris was sent off after sustaining a right knee injury. Ethan Pocic replaced Harris in the lineup.

On Saturday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Harris likely suffered a knee injury that ended at the end of the season. per ESPN. Harris will seek a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis, but this is not good news. Harris is a significant loss for Cleveland’s offense. He was predicted to be a starter this season after two starts during his first two seasons. A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris went through a grueling off-season conditioning program that looked set to pay off this summer.

“When he came in, and all the college players have a limited base, and then when they get here, they’re amazed at how much they have to do and how much is happening,” Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan recently said about Harris. “To watch him grow, not only physically because he has done a great job in the weight room off-season, but also mentally he has picked up the system, learned how to communicate and hit players in the right places.

“What’s impressive is his dialogue off the field and the questions he asks. They’re excellent. They’re really thoughtful and meaningful, and they’re applicable. I’d say his mental development has really grown more than his physical development. “

With Harris out, the Browns were able to contact JC Tretter, who has been the team’s starting point for the past five seasons. Tretter is still on the open market after the Browns released him in March.