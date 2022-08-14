LEXINGTON, Kentucky. Saturday seemed like an opportunity to smooth out the rocky road that had been formed between Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his basketball counterpart, John Calipari.

It seemed like a logical day for mea culpas and a let-move-forward chorus, a time for Britain’s athletic axes to be buried. In fact, sports director Mitch Barnhart rarely appeared before the media, ostensibly to calm the choppy seas in his department after a feud between the two coaches became public days earlier.

But it soon became apparent that the week’s wounds hadn’t healed, at least not on Stoop’s part.

In his first public comments since flying back on Twitter at Calipari and calling Kentucky a basketball school, Stoops continued to play the way he likes his teams to play: aggressively defensive.

Stoops admitted his program needs to move forward and said his tweets about Caliparis comments this week were in defense of my players, in defense of the work we’ve done.

And in the midst of an argument between the football and basketball coaches, Stoops used a baseball analogy, seemingly to take a shot at the lead of his program and Caliparis.

Listen, we all know this program wasn’t born at third base, Stoops said. So some maybe, but I can promise you that this soccer team didn’t wake up on third base. A lot of work done. We’ve done a lot of work.

The spat began Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the Bahamas where its Wildcats play in a four-game exhibition series that Kentucky would have to commit to building a new basketball practice facility to replace the Joe Craft Center, noting that the Wildcats have a recent practice due to a roof leak in the 15 year old building.

While pushing for an upgrade, Calipari hinted at significant facility improvements in other sports, including football and baseball. He insisted that the government commit to doing the same for basketball.

And the reason is that this is a basketball school. It’s always been that way, Calipari said, according to The Athletic. Alabama is a soccer school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No lack of respect for our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. Ultimately that makes my job easier and it makes the work of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school. And so we have to keep going that way and keep doing what we were doing.

That was enough for Stoops to spring into action and tweet Basketball School? I thought we were participating in the SEC.

I don’t care what anyone says about their program, Stoops said Saturday. None of my business. That’s not my job. But when you start talking about my program and others we’re competing against, I mean I don’t. I stay in my lane.

Stoops said he and Calipari hadn’t spoken. He declined to comment on their relationship.

Calipari told Lexington’s WLEX-TV in the Bahamas Saturday night that he “said the wrong thing” in his initial comments.

“Mark and I will be fine,” Calipari told WLEX. “We’ll come back to it and talk about it. I’m not really smart and sometimes it doesn’t work out. That’s my Italian in me. But it’ll be okay.”

Calipari tweeted from the Bahamas earlier in the day that he had made a mistake discussing other programs while making his facility pitch, adding that he tried to contact Stoops and would do so again.

I think they’ll talk at the right time when Cal gets back from the Bahamas, Barnhart said Saturday. I don’t think these are conversations that are probably great over the phone. I think you want to come back face-to-face and visit for a bit and do that together. You know, they’re both grown men who are iconic people on our program. And I would expect and anticipate that they will manage that like pros.

It was clear, however, that Barnhart didn’t appreciate how his two most prominent coaches had treated themselves during the week.

In a lengthy press conference that lasted more than 40 minutes, so long that the lights in the English football media room went out on a timer while he was talking, Barnhart called the week’s incident unproductive and unfortunate and said he was Stoops and Calipari.

He said a new basketball practice facility is not a project we have committed to our strategic plan, but noted that the UK has made improvements to the Craft Center over the years and will continue to look for ways to improve the men’s and basketball programs. to help ladies.

He added that the UK rent at the Rupp Arena, where the men’s basketball team plays its home games, went from a few hundred thousand, $250,000 a year to nearly $2 million to include a major renovation of the venue. to facilitate the center.

Barnhart admitted he’s not really excited about the state of his department this week, the adults will have to figure this out and get a little better, he said, insisting we won’t be an entitled department; we will be thankful for what we got.

And more than once he pointed out the importance of listening to your boss.

Barnhart choked on talking about his early years on the job, when confronted with low ratings among Cats fans, he tendered his resignation to then British President Lee Todd.

He laughed at me, said Barnhart. … He said: I’ve had two companies that I thought were going under. I’m going to tell you the same thing I’ve told all my employees: if you’re in doubt, just work.”

Barnhart also recalled that current British President Eli Capilouto once told him to stop making public comments about a future renovation of the Rupp Arena.

Barnhart did, and while it took longer than expected, the new look Rupp is a pretty cool place, he said. Capilouto had a plan I didn’t see, Barnhart said, noting that it’s amazing what happens when you listen to someone else’s vision every now and then.

The implication there a call for patience when upgrading facilities seemed obvious.

And Barnhart called for perspective, noting that UK athletics staffers, including Calipari and Stoops, have been committed to helping flood victims in eastern Kentucky grapple with all of these things going on there.

And sat here talking about: My feelings (are) hurt, said Barnhart. Seriously?

But even when he criticized his high-profile coaches, Barnhart was defiant about the strength of his department. Without naming names, he referred to other SEC athletic directors who had taken to Twitter for subtle digs in Kentucky.

Hunter Yurachek, AD of Arkansas, tweeted a photo of his soccer, men’s basketball and baseball coaches sitting together in conversation, saying, “No specific reason, I just thought this was a great photo to share today. #OneRazorback.

When Tennessee basketball player Josiah Jordan-James tweeted Yikes referring to the Calipari/Stoops tiff, saying we love each other on this side, Volunteer Sports director Danny White replied that he disagreed, calling UT a all school.

Those tweets were clearly a nerve for Barnhart, who pointed to the longevity of his current coaches. Calipari enters his 14th season with UK, while Stoops enters his 10th.

“We have 44 years of experience between the athletic director and the men’s basketball coach and soccer coach(at) Kentucky,” said Barnhart. Walk around the league and tell me someone else who has that and then they can start tweeting that stuff. A few of them went through some coaches pretty quickly. So yeah, I’m a bit concerned about that. This competition used to be a competition of friendship. If this is the way it goes, I’m in. Let’s go play. I made a little juice.

There’s a lot of that going on in the UK this week.

And while Saturday didn’t seem to do much to assuage the unrest, if there was a peacemaker, it could have been Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square, who said he wasn’t really thinking about Caliparis’s comments on Thursday.

Square continued to practice on Thursday. He watched a movie, he said, and went home.

When he got there, he saw the Wildcats basketball team play an exhibition game in the Bahamas.

I turned it on, Square said. I am a basketball fan. I’m going to the games. I buy my own tickets. I like to watch college basketball and Kentucky basketball.