Sports
Australian tennis coach Wally Masur coach says Ash Barty ‘got better’ just before retirement
Legendary Aussie coach says Ash Barty got better just before retirement: She left a couple of Slams on the table
- Australian tennis coach Wally Masur says Ash Barty retired before her career peak
- The 59-year-old coached the Davis Cup team after playing for Australia himself
- Masur believes Barty could have won many more grand slams in the future
Australian tennis legend Wally Masur believes Ash Barty retired before the peak of her ability, with the Davis Cup coach saying she “left a few Slams on the table”.
Masur reached a career as the best No. 15 in men’s singles, playing in the last four at both the Australian Open and US Open in 1985 and 1993 respectively.
Australia Davis Cup captain Wally Masur talks at a press conference in Glasgow, 2015
Barty, 26, retired in March this year, having won three grand slams and ranked #1 with the tennis world at her feet.
The Queenslander said she gave her all in tennis and was determined to fulfill other dreams, write children’s books and play golf.
Ash Barty takes a lap of honor with the Australian Open trophy after winning her first home-grown grand slam in 2022 over American Danielle Collins
Masur said as a fan he was disappointed that Barty would no longer be in the game.
“She’s great for Australian Tennis. At that level, it’s disappointing as a viewer,” the 59-year-old told the This is your journey podcast with Sam Edmund.
“She had such a difference, so natural… she was the antithesis of the academy player.
“I still think Ash got better, I think she got better, there was more improvement in her.
“She left a couple of Slams on the table, I must say.”
Barty tied the knot with longtime partner Garry Kissick in July and retired from professional tennis in March
Though frustrated from a tennis perspective, Masur said he was happy that Barty found satisfaction outside of the sport, having just tied the knot with longtime partner Garry Kissick.
After his playing career, the South Hampton-born coach led the Davis Cup team as captain from 2001-2005 and recently became a commentator on the Stan Sport tennis panel.
Australian Captain Wally Masur speaks with Lleyton Hewitt during a practice session in Glasgow, 2015
Masur won three singles titles, most notably the Adelaide Open in 1987, knocking out American Bill Scanlon.
Masur competes for a point on the net at the 1988 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the last 16 four times
The Canberra-raised star had his best career wins on the Davis Cup podium in 1990, beating No. 3 Yannick Noah and No. 5 Henri Leconte in five set thrillers.
Barty recently starred in golf’s inaugural ICONS series, starring cross-code sports personalities such as Ricky Ponting and Harry Kane.
