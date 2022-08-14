Johnson dazzles as Canada beat Czechia 5-1 in Junior Hockey World Championship

EDMONTON Kent Johnson has been working for years on a move that will stun goalkeepers and hockey fans alike.

On Saturday, he executed it in a big way by scoring a worthy highlight and helping Canada to a 5-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the Junior World Hockey Championships.

Putting the dazzling game winner away 19 minutes into the first period, Johnson scooped the puck on his stick blade behind the net, picked it up as it slid forward and whirled it over the Czech keeper’s shoulder for an elusive “Michigan” goal.

The move, also known as a lacrosse target, is something that Columbus blue jackets prospect has been working for about six years.

I’ve been practicing that move since I was 14, and I’m doing it,” he said. “Now it’s just something that’s in the toolbox.

Still, it was exciting to pull it out to give the Canadians a 2-1 lead that they never relinquished.

It’s a big goal, a very good one,” said Johnson, who provided an assist in the third period. “I think it was also the period I had. I think I would have been pretty pumped if it had come off my skate too.”

The piece drew wild cheers from the crowd of 5,135 at Rogers Place. On the ice, Johnson’s linemate Logan Stankoven held his gloved hands above his head and exclaimed “Oh my God!”

That was probably one of the prettiest Michigans I’ve seen, honestly,” said the Canadian captain, Mason McTavishi. “He got up so quickly and at the end of the first period the ice wasn’t that great then. So that was something special to watch. I will definitely watch that again and again.

McTavish scored twice for Canada on Saturday (3-0-0), while Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster each found the back of the net. Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Stankoven each contributed a few assists.

The Czech Republic (1-1-1) opened the score early in the first period with a shorthanded goal.

Jaroslav Chmelar Was Sent To The Box After Running Guy New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann from behind into the boards, leaving the Canadian with a nosebleed.

Story continues

The game was judged and Chmelar was ejected with game misconduct. His team had to kill a big five-minute penalty.

Rysavy gave the Czech some breathing room and shot a shot below the bar 5:10 into the game. The puck bounced out of the net and play continued, but moments later a video review revealed that the puck had crossed the goal line.

The way Canada rallied bodes well for the rest of the tournament, Othmann said.

It’s just a little bit of adversity. And that’s okay in these games,” he said. “I think that builds more character for the important games, elimination games. And it just goes to show that they were resilient. No matter who played, they kept going.

It was a busy night in the net for Czech goalkeeper Tomas Suchanek, who stopped 52 of 57 shots.

McTavish was the first to beat the netminder by finishing the opening frame equalizing 16:44 by deflecting Thompson’s long punch through traffic.

Seconds earlier, Suchanek made a dazzling stop to maintain his team’s lead. Stationed to the side of the net, Johnson got a quick shot at the out of position netminder, but Suchanek slipped just in time to save a diving glove.

“I was a bit lucky,” admitted the Czech goalkeeper. “The puck went in the slot and I saw it pass it and I just stuck out my glove and he just shot it into my glove. I was like Oh my god what just happened? I was watching the replay and it was pretty fun. I just said to myself ‘Well done’ and I kept going.”

Canada’s head coach Dave Cameron said he was “nervous” early in the game about how well Suchanek played.

This tournament, now that the games are getting better and the competition is getting tougher, you have to keep going,” he said. “(Suchanek) was really good and we persevered and found a way.

On the other side of the ice, Dylan Garand made 22 saves to take his second win of the tournament for the Canadians.

Canada took a 3-1 lead of 4:48 in the frame thanks to a power play goal.

Czech Gabriel Szturc was called up for roughness and five seconds in the man advantage, Greig tipped in Seeley’s shot for his second goal of the tournament.

Canada was 1 for 3 on Saturday’s power play, while the Czech Republic went 0 for 2.

Teenage phenom Connor Bedard scored Canada’s fourth goal of the evening, cutting a sharp pass to McTavish, who was alone at the top of the lock. He made his way in and shot through the keeper’s legs for his second goal of the game at 11:05 in the second.

Foerster sealed the score at 7:39 in the third period, collected a pass from Johnson in the middle of the slot, finished and fired a huge shot past Suchanek to give the Canadians a 5-1 advantage.

Earlier on Saturday, the reigning national champion Americans (3-0-0) remained unbeaten with a lopsided 7-0 win over Austria (0-3-0).

Austrian goalkeeper Leon Sommer stopped 49 of the 56 shots he encountered.

“I like those kinds of games,” he said with a smile. “A lot of shots.”

Saturday’s workload wasn’t the biggest Sommer has borne in world junior action, taking 64 shots in an 11-2 loss to Canada before COVID-19 shocked the original 2022 tournament in December.

I think I’ll get the tricky one, said the keeper. But I like that one.

In Saturday’s final game, Germany recorded its second victory by beating scoreless Switzerland 3-2. Germany is now at 2-1-0, while Switzerland slides to 0-3-0.

Canada closes the round robin game against Finland (2-0-0) on Monday.

The preliminary round lasts until Monday, with the quarter-finals on Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the medal matches will be played next Saturday.

COMMENTS: McTavish leads the tournament with 10 points (six goals, four assists). Canada has outdone its opponents 21-4 in the first three games of the tournament. Both sides came off a rest day after Canada defeated Slovakia 11-1 on Thursday, while the Czechs lost 4-3 the same day in a shootout to Finland.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 13, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press