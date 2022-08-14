The ABC tour | cricket web

Martin Chandler | 09:11 BST August 14, 2022

The ACS has been publishing for years. Initially, the output was essentially statistical in content, but that has evolved over time. Books have been published on a number of subjects, and in 2007 the biographical series, Lives in Cricket started, followed in 2017 by a cricket witness series. A third series begins this year, cricket tours, and Keith Walmsley’s account is the first to appear. The ACS are doing their best to make it clear that the series will be ‘occasionally’ so I don’t think it will be number 56 (the current state of the Lives in Cricket series) during my lifetime, but we’ve been promised a second book next year*, and I understand another one is in the works.

Given the general ACS letter and the subject matter of numbers 1 and 2 in the series, I can’t imagine reading about tours in later books that are already the subject of full reports. That said, there doesn’t seem to be any reason why in the future the mere fact that a tour featured Test matches should prevent consideration, so with no one writing about contemporary series anymore, there is certainly potential for Test series in the future. .

But for now, we’re embarking on a tour that today, perhaps surprisingly, is virtually unknown. I express my surprise because the visitors in question were a combined team from Argentina, Brazil and Chile. In 1932, the South Americans certainly weren’t as strong as the Philadelphians who had been there three times during the Golden Age, and they didn’t have a standout player like Bart King, but they were still of enough quality for their 19-game schedule to include won six First Class matches, two of which were against The Army and Sir Julien Cahns XI.

One of the best books of 2021 was that of James Coyne and Tim Abraham Evita burned down our pavilion, a history of the game in each of the Latin American countries (except Guyana). Those lucky enough and sensible enough to have read that will already be prepared for some of the background of the game in the ABC countries, though The ABC tour covers very little ground that is already covered. For those who have yet to treat themselves to Coyne and Abraham’s masterpiece, the advice is to do this first (it’s now available in paperback), although read that this is certainly not a requirement to enjoy The ABC tour.

Those with an interest in twentieth-century history will immediately realize that 1932 was not an easy era economically, as it was three years ago in the Great Depression. Setting up, managing and financing a two-month trip for a group of amateur cricketers was therefore no easy task, and the first third of the story is taken up with following those issues, something Walmsley can do with commendable thoroughness thanks to largely to contemporary press releases, especially those in the English-language newspapers published in Argentina.

In the end, a group of 15 players was assembled, ten from Argentina, three from Brazil, one from Chile and finally the batter who eventually led the tour averages, Alfred Jackson, who was born and died in Chile, but in 1932 lived and played his cricket in Argentina. The next part of the book is therefore an account of the tour and the cricket that was played, and again Walmsley has been well served by the contemporary press coverage in South America and furthermore the English newspapers also took an interest during the tour .

The last part of the book itself is the reflections on events from most of a century later – where did the South Americans go wrong, where did they succeed, why was the journey never repeated and what became of the game in the ABC- to land ? Walmsley’s conclusions are, as you would expect from the man who contributed short candles and Short candles 2 to the Lives in Cricket series, measured, thorough and hard to disagree with.

The book closes with some very useful appendices. The first, and I must admit I read this before starting the story, is a brief but thorough biography of each of the tourists. Then follow the scorecards of the matches and some notes about them, the tour statistics and some other interesting information about the amount of space The times dedicated to the journey, the purely social trajectory and a summary of the results of the international matches played between the ABC countries.

Is there something missing? The answer to that, realistically, should be no. But I would have been interested in some very unscientific guesswork and speculation in the end. One point that is fully covered in the text is the point that reflects the problems English selectors used to have with their amateurs to lure them away from their business and other obligations.

One of the points that The ABC tour makes very clear is that if at least five men were unable to make the tour, they would certainly have traveled with the team if they had been available. It’s almost inevitable that the full strength side would have done better, but how much better? Would they have won those other four First Class matches? If so, perhaps a match or two against stronger opposition could have been arranged, or even a match with those summers other tourists, India? In reality, those are probably points to be discussed over a beer or three rather than within the pages of a book like The ABC tourone I would recommend to all cricket history buffs.

*On the visit of a strong MCC side to India in 1926/27.