RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football squad

Midway through preseason football camp at Penn State, Lions247 has learned that its third year is declining Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning.

The 217-pound red shirt sophomore of 5 feet-11, 217 pounds was seen in practice action as recently as Wednesday. Last Saturday, on Penn State Media Day, Holmes was asked about his decision not to appear on the Transfer Portal this offseason, despite a busy backfield.

“I don’t think that really crossed my mind,” Holmes said. “I was just really focused on doing my best for the team, playing my part and really developing myself and my mindset.”

Penn State opened preseason camp with five former Top247 running back recruits, including the position’s No. 1 2022 freshman prospect Nick Singleton. Kaytron Allen is another freshman who tends to have an early impact in year 1, while junior Keyvone Lee and senior Devyn Ford are veterans pushing to expand their responsibilities.

This summer, Nittany Lions running backs coach Yes’Juan Seider noted that Holmes still had some catching up to do in the competition.

“I thought he had a good spring,” Seider said. “He got picked on, so he missed some chances. What I’m telling him is it’s hard to make the club when you’re in the bath. You need every representative because right now you’re no different than the two guys coming in.” “

Holmes graduated early from Cocoa (Fla.) High School to enroll at Penn State in January 2020, although the pandemic eliminated all spring practices and scattered players away from campus. When the roster was put together again that summer, fellow four-star 2020 recruited running back Keyvone Lee joined the league, which evolved dramatically before Penn State scored a run.

Breakout 2019 star Travel Brown and Noah Cain Coming off a season in which he set Penn State’s freshman rushing touchdowns record, were sidelined for the season before the first offensive possession of 2020 ended. Ford got the first shot at leadback duties, but Lee ended up leading the team in hasty yards.

That fall, while Lee handed over most of the carries in a four-game season-closing win streak, Ford was unavailable for three games. Holmes turned 11 in 40 yards in a Michigan win, then racked up a total of 96 yards and his first two collegiate touchdowns in the season finale against Illinois.

“I was really proud of Caziah the last game,” Seider said of that performance in December 2020. “It was huge for him to get into that end zone. He scored twice in that game and was able to run with confidence. a lot of pressure on these kids. They are all highly recruited and they think it will be easy. Then you come to a room where you are not expected to play, and suddenly your number is called.”

As a freshman, Holmes competed in all nine games and finished fifth among all Nittany Lions with 227 rushing yards (average 4.5) and added six catches for 37 yards.

With Cain back on the pitch and senior Baylor transfer John Lovett added to the mix in 2021, Holmes took a notable step backwards on the decline. Limited to three game appearances, including just one Big Ten matchup, he turned five rush attempts into 27 yards.

Essentially, after its surprise and necessary use in 2020, Penn State chose to apply a sophomore redshirt year for personal advancement.

“Right now we just keep taking him,” Seider said last November. “I still need more development from him, and he knows it. We’ve been up front there. We’re refining him as a running back.”

Considered the No. 5 all-purpose and a top-200 overall prospect in the 247Sports’ Class of 2020 composite ranking, Holmes pledged to Penn State in August 2019 after visiting Happy Valley earlier that summer. During the final period of his hiring process, he also pointed to Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami and Tennessee as options.

Holmes stormed into the national recruiting scene in 2018, while as a junior, he was responsible for more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. The following year, he approached 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

Holmes was the first and only Penn State offensive player to wear the number 26 since All-American running back Saquon Barkley. Due to the NCAA’s COVID response in 2020 and Holmes’ red shirt status in 2021, he actually still retains four seasons of tuition.

Although Lee is the Nittany Lions’ most accomplished rusher at the collegiate level, with nearly 1,000 yards in two seasons, plenty of enthusiasm for the season has surrounded the newest members of this backfield in Allen and Singleton.

“They’ve been really good. Both,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said Wednesday. “Obviously there’s been a lot of talk about Nick Singleton, but him and Kaytron, there’s a buzz within our program about those two guys and what they’re doing.”

Holmes also spoke highly of the freshmen at Media Day.

“I love my young bulls, man,” he said. “Always ready to work, always ready, looking for ways to get better and they know they help us a lot. They make us compete and make us push harder than we’ve ever done, play harder than we’ve ever played before because they bring a different way of running to the room.

The Nittany Lions will open their 2022 season on September 1 in Purdue.

