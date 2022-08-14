Pegula plays Halep Tough (August 13)

We are in the semifinals of WTA Toronto, with four participants competing for the WTA 1000 title.

I’ve found the bet value on two of Saturday’s semi-final matches and list my best bets and breakdowns below.

Read on to see where I’m putting my money for the semi-finals.

Note: Match times are subject to change. Read tips for watching tennis matches here.

Simona Halep (-245) vs. Jessica Pegula (+178)

1:00 PM ET

Simona Halep failed to serve out the second set twice, but she did finish to beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2). Halep bounced back very well, with Gauff taking 47% of her return points won and breaking six times.

However, Halep will have to clean up her own service games and win only 60% of her first serve and 38% of her second serve against Gauff.

At Halep’s career, she is 321-143 on hard, including a 20-5 record this season. Halep is fast and anticipates well, making her difficult to penetrate. She controls the baseline well with her heavy, well-placed backhand.

However, the Romanian can occasionally keep bases short and has patches of unforced mistakes.

Jessica Pegula shot through Yulia Putintseva in her 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinals win. Despite Putintseva’s ability to get a lot of returns into play, Pegula won 82% of her first serve and wasn’t broken. She also won 44% of her return points, yielding 10 break points during the match.

Pegula is 211-125 as a professional on hard courts, including a record of 16-9 in 2022. Pegula is consistent and gets good depth on her foundations. She is strong at the net, hitting her flatter foundations in precise areas of the field. This can sometimes cause her to overheat at her bases.

The American did a great job against Putintseva by hanging out in rallies for long periods and waiting for her chances to attack. This rally tolerance will be very important against a player with Halep’s skills. Pegula kept her game in check, even when Putintseva provoked her to push through her foundations.

Halep also misses out on her groundstrokes, leaving Pegula to dictate the game more often than the Romanian would like. Pegula’s attacking game looks strong this week and she plays with controlled aggression.

Choose: Player +3.5 Games (-106 via FanDuel)

Karolina Pliskova (-122) vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia (+100)

18:00 ET

Karolina Pliskova recovered from a set deficit and defeated Qinwen Zheng 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. She was able to break Zheng’s big serve five times during the match. On her own serve, the Czech won 71% of her first serve points, hitting ten aces in the game.

However, Pliskova won only 35% of her second service points, hitting eight double faults against Zheng. That’s now 16 double faults combined going back to her previous match against Mary Sakari.

Pliskova, a former US Open finalistis 361-189 in hair career on hard court. It was not the best season for the Czech, but she is finding her form this week.

She has a great first serve and aggressive, flatter groundstrokes that she places well. On the other hand, Pliskova does have parts where she struggles with her rally tolerance and her movement isn’t great either.

Beatriz Haddad Maia supported her win about Iga Swiatek by to beat Belinda Bencic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarter-finals. Haddad Maia won 52% of her second serve return points and broke four times in the last two sets. In addition, Haddad Maia won 75% of her first serve, although she only won 34% of her second serve.

Haddad Maia has an impressive 42-15 file in 2022, including an 18-8 score on hard court. Overall, as a professional, Haddad Maia is 183-82 on hard courts.

The Brazilian’s heavy, left-handed play is so effective at controlling the baseline. She is solid on both wings, but dictates the game particularly well with her forehand. Haddad Maia is also strong at the net. However, her backhand can occasionally break.

It’s hard to go against Haddad Maia in this form. She hits her groundstrokes with such fierceness and with good control.

Haddad Maia did a great job finding forehands and hiding her backhand and I hope that continues against Pliskova. The Brazilian should be able to pin Pliskova in her backhand corner.

Pliskova was also the last game on the field last night and her game lasted over 2.5 hours, so fatigue could be a factor.

Choose: Haddad Maia ML (+100 via PointsBet)