Cornerbacks in Utah States bring talent and experience to the back of Aggie Defense

Utah State football held its 13th fall camp practice Friday morning and the Aggie cornerbacks will bring a lot of talent and experience to the back of the Aggie defense as it returns a starter and five more letter winners here, along with two newcomers.

“This is a really good group and I’m excited to coach them,” said freshman cornerbacks coach LaMarcus Hicks . “We’ve had a good camp so far. There are some good skills and things we’re honing.”

Utah State’s only returning starter here from last season is senior Michael Anyanwu . In 2021, Anyanwu started 10 out of 14 games he played and finished the year with 44 tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, along with two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble at recovery. In total, Anyanwu played in 25 games in three seasons for USU with 11 starts.

Utah State Returns Three More Experienced Letterwinners at Cornerback in Graduate Senior Andre Grayson senior Ajani Carter and junior Jaden Smith .

“The camp was good and a lot of the young guys are improving,” said Carter. “You’ve got guys like Andre (Grayson) and Mike (Anyanwu) who taught me a lot when I came into the corner room this spring. We’ve made a lot of good moves and keep working on our technique. It’s going well so far and we’re getting every day better.”

Grayson is the most experienced player in this group as he has played in 42 games with 10 starts and has 91 career tackles, including 2.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Carter, who came from outside the linebacker in the spring, played in 30 games for the Aggies. As a junior, he had 45 tackles, including 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for losses, along with three interceptions, a broken pass, a forced fumble and a fumble at recovery.

And Smith has appeared in 23 games with one start in his two years on the program, and has 16 career tackles, including 1.0 loss tackles, to go along with one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

“ Andre Grayson has been around for a while and has played a lot of football here,” Hicks said. “He’s really becoming more of a leader for us, he’s coaching guys when he’s not there, and Mike (Anyanwu) is the same. He has played a lot of ball and is a good player. He played a lot of good during the camp and I am very excited about him. Those guys really take control of the group. Ajani Carter , who transitioned to cornerback, is an athlete. He can do it all and I am very excited to have him in my group. He understands the game and what the guys around him are doing, so that really helps his game.”

Another letter winner returning here is sophomore Jamie Nance , who played 11 special team games for USU last year in his first season in the program. Nance began his collegiate career as a wide receiver before switching to the defensive side of the ball last spring.

Utah State also has a red shirt that returns at cornerback in senior Xavon Steele who has played in 10 games with one start in his two seasons with the program and has three career tackles.

Along with the six players mentioned above, Utah State has added two newcomers to the red shirt freshman transfer here Ty Barnett (North Ogden, Utah/Weber HS/Weber State) and freshman JD Drew (Tulsa, Oklahoma/Booker T. Washington HS).

“We play an aggressive defense style, which I like. We are in the receiver’s face and play press man. Our defense line is offensive and it really puts an emphasis on attacking, especially once we’re in our third pack and confusion It’s a really good defense to coach and play in, and it puts our guys in good positions to play a lot,” Hicks added.

All fall camp practices are closed to the public. Fans are invited to watch Utah State's final scrimmage on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m., as part of the annual Family Football Fun Day, held at Merlin Olsen Field in Maverik Stadium.

Utah State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, when Connecticut is held at 2 p.m., in a game broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. USU then plays in Alabama on Saturday, September 3, and hosts Weber State on Saturday, September 10, before MW will begin playing at home against UNLV on Saturday, September 24, in a match airing on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m.

