A look at the future of the Texas football running back room

The past, present and future of the Texas football running back room is something that fans have relied on throughout the program’s history.

Heisman winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, as well as Doak Walker winners Cedric Benson and D’Onta Foreman have created a strong legacy on the Forty Acres when it comes to the running back position.

Looking back on the past brings back fond memories, but the present and the future are what Texas and its fans are concerned with.

With the recent commitment of Cedric Baxtar Jr, 247Sport second-ranked running back in the class of 2023, I thought it would be a good exercise to take a peek into the Longhorns’ running back room in the future.

Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue to lead the future of the Texas Football RB room

Without a doubt, the current squad of running backs on the Forty Acres is the least concern for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. With a Heisman candidate manning the position and four very capable runners behind him, fans can expect consistency from this group in 2022.

That said, what does this backfield look like as it moves forward, especially when Bijan Robinson leaves?

To answer some of those questions, let’s take a look at the future of the Texas running back room in the coming years.