How to watch Cincinnati Masters 2022 tennis on TV and livestream





The Cincinnati Masters has arrived in 2022 with a strong crop of contenders all vying for back-to-back points for the first time since May. Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points in 2022 as a result of the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the draw.

Last week’s Canadian Open was the first 1000 point event since the Italian Open and now players have another chance to win big, this time in the US. Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon, but the controversy over the ranking meant he lost 2,500 points, a move that has dropped him to sixth on the charts. He didn’t play in Canada, but it looks like he will be playing in Cincinnati in 2022 despite his well-documented troubles. New world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and child prodigy Carlos Alcaraz are all among the contenders heading to the Midwest, while Serena Williams is one of the WTA players as she gears up for her farewell tour. RadioTimes.com has collected everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 tennis tournament. When is the Cincinnati Masters 2022? The tournament starts on Monday 15 August 2022. The men’s and women’s tournaments come to an end with the final on Sunday 21 August 2022. How to Watch and Live Stream Cincinnati Masters 2022 in the UK You can tune in to see the entire tournament live Amazon Prime video. Sign up now for a free trial and enjoy the best tennis action out there. If you decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30 days free trialwhich also means you can watch popular shows like Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches. After that, a subscription costs 7.99 per month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. Program Cincinnati Masters 2022 ATP Men’s Singles (1,000) Round of 64: Sunday 14 Tuesday 16 August

Round of 32: Wednesday 17th August

Round of 16: Thursday, August 18

Quarter-finals: Friday, August 19

Semi-final: Saturday, August 20

Final: Sunday 21 August WTA women’s singles (1,000) Round of 64: Sunday 14 Tuesday 16 August

Round of 32: Wednesday 17th August

Round of 16: Thursday, August 18

Quarter-finals: Friday, August 19

Semifinals: Saturday, August 20

Final: Sunday 21 August By entering your details you agree to our requirements and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Where will the 2022 Cincinnati Masters be held? The tournament is held in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA and is one of the most historic events on the ATP and WTA tours having been established in 1899. The Lindner Family Tennis Center has hosted the tournament since 1979 and the hard outdoor courts will once again be a challenge for all participants. If you’re looking for something different to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our dedicated hub for more sports news. The latest issue of Radio Times is now on sale, subscribe now to get every issue delivered to your door. For more information from TV’s biggest stars, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

